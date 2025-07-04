Northwest Ohio Woodland Association To Revisit Bowersock’s Woods Post-Harvest

What: Post harvest

Where: Bill and Chris Bowersock, 12299 Sarka Rd., Spencerville, OH 45877

When: July 19, 2025 – 9:00 coffee 9:30 meeting 11:30(ish) Lunch, pulled pork will be provided for sandwiches.

Program: We had the pleasure of touring Bowersock’s woods on September 24, 2022 before he had his timber harvest. They had their harvest in 2024 and now we are going back to see the woods after the harvest.

People are always interested in how a woods looks after the trees are removed. What trees are left? The condition of the woods / ground after the equipment comes in. Were other trees damaged during the harvest?

RSVP: glenborder@att.net or 567-938-7358

Executive Committee Updates: Secretary Report Finance Report Facebook Update. In lieu of dues NWOWA has chosen to utilize donations to fund our quarterly meetings.

Please bring a side dish of your choice.