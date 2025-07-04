Taine Club Elects New Officers

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NEW OFFICERS … Taine Club recently elected new officers, President Vicki Rathbun, Vice President Sue Compo, Secretary Georgetta Kuhman, and Treasurer Helene Moog. These women will lead the club in reading, learning and fellowship in a new season beginning in September. The Taine Club, founded in 1880, was a member of the Ohio and General Federation of Women’s Clubs. The name came from a Frenchman, Hippolyte Adolphe Taine who wrote, The History of English Literature. In 1882, Taine started the Bryan Public Library. Books were housed in a downtown building and the new Courthouse until a grant could be obtained from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation to build a library opening in 1904. Pictured are Vicki Rathbun, Sue Compo, Georgetta Kuhman, and Helene Moog.