Northwest State Appoints Newest Board Of Trustees Member At December Meeting

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

NEW TRUSTEE … Mickey Schwarzbek was sworn in as the newest Board of Trustees member at Northwest State Community College on December 10, 2021.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, December 10. Following roll call, Mickey Schwarzbek was sworn in as the newest Board of Trustees member by NSCC CFO Jenny Thome.

Schwarzbek represents Defiance County as a resident of Sherwood, and he is the current President and CEO at The Sherwood State Bank.

Schwarzbek’s official term began on June 10, 2021 and runs through June 9, 2027. Schwarzbek replaces Laura Howell, whose term expired June 2021.

PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez provided a public health update to the Board, reiterating the College’s position that there is no vaccine mandate in place for employees, students or guests of the College.

Dr. Hernandez noted that the College does not intend to implement a vaccine mandate of any kind unless lawfully required to do so by a higher authority.

Dr. Hernandez specifically noted that nursing programs and students completing the clinical portion of their programs will have an opportunity to complete their program regardless of their vaccination status, including processing any vaccine exemptions necessary to do so.

In other Board action:

•Approved the employment of Amanda Heil as Recruiter-Admissions, and John Mueller as Faculty-Industrial Technology Electrical.

•Approved the transfers of Maddie Fagan to Admissions Advisor-Early Admit, and Cayla Swisher to Administrative Assistant-TRIO.

•Approved the 2021 Affordability and Efficiency Plan Report

•Approved the Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization project for the College’s air handlers

•Approved the 2020-2021 College Financial Audit

•Approved a Career Tech Scholarship revisions (allowing part-time students to apply, and allowing students pursuing a different career path than their original field of study to apply)

•Approved an Anti-Hazing Policy, and changes to the Code of Student Conduct, referencing Senate Bill 126 (aka “Collin’s Law”)

•Approved miscellaneous employment contracts (including probationary faculty and non-teaching faculty) and two resignations.