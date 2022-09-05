Northwest State Community College Center For Lifelong Learning To Present “What Is Sara’s Garden” Program

Archbold, Ohio – What is Sara’s Garden? Sara’s Garden was founded in May of 2004 and provides intervention, Conductive Education, Occupational Therapy, Sensory Integration and Speech-Language Pathology services.

Through these services, Sara’s Garden has been able to help children and adults with disabilities and conditions develop, grow, and achieve greater independence than their families were told was possible.

As of today, Sara’s Garden remains the only non-profit center in the United States to provide all of these services.

Adults 50 and over are invited to attend a special program, presented by the NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning (CFLL) at the Archbold Campus on Friday, September 23 in the Voinovich Auditorium, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Featured speaker will be Matt Rychener, CEO and Executive Director at Sara’s Garden. Members of his staff will also join Mr. Rychener for the presentation. There is a $14 charge per person to attend.

A small continental breakfast will be served at 9:00 a.m., followed by speakers at 9:30 a.m. A lunch will also be provided from noon until 1:00 p.m.

TO SAVE YOUR SPOT, AND FOR MORE INFORMATION…

Reservations are now being accepted for this special CFLL program, by calling Deb Wikstrom at 419.944.6195, or by email at dwikstrom@NorthwestState.edu.

For more information on the CFLL, and other upcoming programs, please visit NorthwestState.edu/lifelong-learning.