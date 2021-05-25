Northwest State Recognizes “Making A Difference Award” Winners

2021 RECIPIENTS … Dan Yahraus, Terry Henricks, and Roy Norman.

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently hosted its 11th annual Green Carpet Event, in a partially in-person, partially virtual format.

All proceeds raised from the event will go directly to student scholarships. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2021 “Making a Difference Awards,” which were created by the NSCC Foundation as a way to recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations in the six-county area committed to improving their communities.

This year’s recipients were Terry Henricks Ford and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Farm Bureau Fulton, Henry, Williams & Defiance Counties, and Dan Yahraus (Bryan Chamber).

“The Green Carpet Event and the Making a Difference Awards celebrate hard work, community support and giving,” said Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Director of Development. “We work year-round to raise awareness and needed funds for student scholarships, and this event is a critical piece of those efforts.”

“Within a month’s time, we have hosted the Scholarship Awards Night, our spring Commencement, and now the Green Carpet Event. We are blessed to work in a community where people want to help make a difference for others,” Wilcox continued.

A special recap program of the NSCC Green Carpet Event is now available on the Northwest State YouTube channel (YouTube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC), and will also be aired regionally on TV26. For details on how to access TV26, please visit https://www.wnho.tv/how-to-watch/.

Northwest State and the NSCC Foundation thank our generous sponsors for their contributions to the Green Carpet Event:

Ed & Carol Nofziger, Swanton Welding & Machining Inc., SJS Investment Services, Terry Henricks Auto Group, North Star Bluescope Steel, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Automatic Feed Company, Sauder Companies, and Haas Door.

ABOUT THE NSCC FOUNDATION

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC. For over 40 years, the foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning.

The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students. Additional information on the NSCC Foundation is available at NorthwestState.edu/foundation/.