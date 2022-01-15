Northwest State To Host “The Shape Of Math” Family Event

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College will host “The Shape of Math” on Friday, February 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium (E Building).

At this FREE event, guests will flex their brains on the shapes of math and create hexaflexagons, fractal Valentine’s sculptures, mandalas, tangrams, and even participate in a shape scavenger hunt.

“Math is all around us, whether we realize it or not,” said Marianna Doolittle, NSCC math faculty member. She continued, “Math is essential to shapes, and this is what our ‘Shape of Math’ event will be about.”

RSVP is requested for this event, to help the planning committee with preparations.

To reserve a spot, email your family name, number of people attending, and phone number to summercamps@northweststate.edu. You can also view the flier on NorthwestState.edu/events.