November 21st High School Sports Roundup

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Archbold 36 Springfield 33

Addison Moyer hit two late free throws to give the Lady Streaks a three-point lead as they held on for the win over Springfield. Archbold jumped out to 12-4 lead after one quarter but Springfield responded with a 17-6 advantage in the second quarter to take a 21-18 lead at halftime. Addison Ziegler led the way for Archbold with 12 points and Harley Phillips added 10.

Edgerton 37 Pettisville 32

Pettisville led 24-20 going to the final quarter before the Lady Bulldogs came storming back to outscore the Lady Blackbirds 13-4 in the final stanza. Brianna Wickerham, who topped Edgerton (1-1) with eight points, hit a three-pointer to break a 32-32 tie and put the Lady Bulldogs ahead to stay. Alli King led the offense for Pettisville (0-1) with nine points.

Delta 59 Edon 17

Delta shot 52% from the field and forced 31 Edon turnovers as they improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Lady Panthers were paced in scoring by Braelyn Wymer with 19 points and Reagan Rouleau netted 14. Kerrin Towers had four points for Edon and Sydney Bignell had three points.

JV SCORES:

Archbold d. Springfield 35-18

Edgerton d. Pettisville 21-17