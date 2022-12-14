November Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2022, with November 2021 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 316 (138); domestic 11 (12), civil 10 (16), criminal 17 (10), miscellaneous 1 (0), Judgment Liens 277 (100), and Appeals 0 (O) with a total of fees collected being $12,172.67 ($16,765.64).

The title department issued a total of 1,382 (1,438) titles; new cars 78(89), used cars 728 (722), new trucks 33 (52), used trucks 295 (380), vans 38 (9), motorcycles 42 (35), manufactured homes 18 (8), trailers 37 (26), travel trailers 14 (22), motor homes 13 (25), buses 0(3), off-road vehicles 78 (53), watercraft 3 (7), outboard motors 1 (0), other 4(7), with a total of fees collected being $758,577.26 ($701,404.36).