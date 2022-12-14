Roxie Dowling (1936-2022)

Roxie L. Dowling, age 86, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

She was born August 29, 1936 in Delphos, Ohio to George and Agnes (Kriscamp) Wallen.

Roxie was a 1954 graduate of Waite High School, and married Robert J. Dowling on September 28, 1957. He preceded her in death on September 27, 2020.

Roxie worked for KC Bowling Lanes in Swanton for twenty plus years and was a youth bowling coach.

She attended St. Richard Parish. Roxie was a very successful seamstress.

She enjoyed making crafts and quilting baby blankets for family and friends. Roxie loved spending time outdoors, riding her bicycle and canning fruits and vegetables.

She was an avid reader and Jeopardy game show enthusiast. In 2002, She took a trip of a lifetime, traveling to New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

Roxie loved her family dearly. She will be remembered for her talented gift of cooking and baking amazing birthday cakes for the special people in her life.

In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music, particularly Elvis Presley. Roxie also had a fondness for old John Wayne and James Dean movies.

Roxie is survived by her son, Russell (Mary Kay) Dowling; daughter, Renee Dowling (Phillip Scofield); grandchildren, Courtney (Robert) Flanders, Ryan Dowling, Connor Dowling; great-grandchildren, Hayden and Harper Flanders; brothers-in-law, Wayne Dowling and W. Thomas Dowling; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her beloved husband of 63 years, Bob, Roxie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Wallen; 2 sisters; mother and father-in-law, Rosella and Walter Dowling; brother-in-law, John Dowling and sister-in-law, Marion Onweller.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com