Charlotte Heldberg (1937 – 2023)

(Formerly Of Stryker)

Charlotte A. Heldberg, age 86, of Garner, North Carolina and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at the UNC Health Johnston, (Clayton, North Carolina).

Charlotte was born in Henry County, Ohio on April 13, 1937, the daughter of Marion R. and Goldia E. (Groll) Myles. On May 11, 1957 she married William “Bill” Heldberg, and he preceded her in death in 2017.

She was a longtime member of the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. She enjoyed taking care of children her entire life!

Surviving is one daughter, Janet Heldberg (David McPherson) of Garner, North Carolina, daughter-in-law, Audrey Heldberg; grandson, David Lee and great-grandchildren, Johnathon Ray and Donovan Michael and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, son, John Heldberg, and brother, David Myles.

Visitation for Charlotte will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. A private burial service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, also in Stryker.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the First Lutheran Church in Stryker. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.