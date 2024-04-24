NSCC Foundation Awards Over $800,000 In Scholarships

Archbold, Ohio – On Thursday, April 18th, the Northwest State Community College Foundation proudly awarded 306 scholarships worth in excess of $800,000 to students from the region.

The event celebrated NSCC’s ranking as the #1 community college in Ohio (per a WalletHub report), and spotlighted scholarship recipients, donors, and the community as well!

“We were blessed to hold another spectacular Scholarship Awards event for our community,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of Development & the NSCC Foundation.

“We are so proud of our students’ accomplishments, and we are grateful for the generosity of our donors – they epitomize what being number one is all about,” Wilcox noted.

The event kicked off with opening remarks by NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez and NSCC Foundation Board member Kevin Whitlock (1996 NSCC grad), each providing congratulatory remarks to both students and gratitude to the donors who make the Foundation scholarships possible. Robert Langford, First Energy Regional External Affairs Consultant, provided the Donor perspective.

AMAZING STUDENT STORY

Kimberly White (Industrial Technologies major) provided the student perspective, sharing her perseverance and overcoming seemingly impossible obstacles, including drug use and an intentional overdose. “I graduate next month with my degree in Industrial Technology and will return in the fall to finish my Maintenance Technician degree.”

“I will be able to give my children a better life and NSCC has taught me that I too deserve the beautiful life I am creating,” White said. She is the recipient of the County North Foundation Scholarship, and the Futures Scholarship.

ABOUT THE NSCC FOUNDATION

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people, and programs of NSCC. For over 40 years, the Foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning.

The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students. “The NSCC Foundation continues to work hard each year to increase funding to support our students through both scholarships and efforts to provide state of the art training equipment,” noted Wilcox.

She added, “The NSCC Foundation is not only giving over $800,000 in scholarship dollars this year, but they are also helping the College to develop and expand programs that will help both students and our business partners for generations to come.” Additional information about the NSCC Foundation is available at NorthwestState.edu/foundation.