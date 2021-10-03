NSCC Hosting Seminar Explaining Cryptocurrency

Understanding Cryptocurrency Have you been curious about investing in cryptocurrency or learning more about it? Wauseon, OH. Fulton County Economic Development Corporation is excited to co-host in collaboration with Northwest State Community College.

Nithin Eapen, CEO of Chance River, on his journey to help others better understand cryptocurrency. The “Understanding Cryptocurrency” event will occur at Northwest State Community College in the Voinovich Auditorium on October 15th, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.

The event is $15 per person to attend. Nithin Eapen is a well-known Crypto-Evangelist who started investing in cryptocurrency in 2013. He has been personally investing and growing his knowledge about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies since.

As a result, Eapen has educated millions of people about digital currency and how to invest in it wisely. According to Eapen, “Crypto is Not Classical Music, or Jazz, Its Punk Rock.”

“We are curious to learn exactly what cryptocurrency is and how it will potentially affect us in the future. Mr. Eapen will provide education about

cryptocurrency, his thoughts on the future of money, and help us all better understand the language used by those that invest in a variety of cryptocurrencies.” – Paige Johnson FCEDC.

This event has limited seating. To get registered for the event, please email Paige Johnson, the Volunteer & Events Coordinator for Fulton County Economic Development, at paige@fcedc-ohio.com or call (419)-337-9270.