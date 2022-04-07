NSCC Receives $83,000 Ohio Dept. Of Higher Education Grant For Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid

Facebook

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College received a grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) in the amount of $83,278 for the Commercial Truck Driver Student Aid Program.

A total of 30 schools shared in the $2.5 million initial round of funding. The ODHE announced a total of $5 million in funding is available through the program over the next two years, with a second round of funding forthcoming later this year.

ABOUT THE INITIATIVE

Per the confirmation letter dated April 1, 2022 from Chancellor Randy Gardner at the ODHE, the grant provides “critical financial aid to in-state students who complete a CDL program and agree to reside and be employed in Ohio for a minimum of one year upon completion.

Students who earn a CDL with this award will help strengthen and grow this in-demand occupation and improve job growth for Ohio’s commercial drivers.”

TRUCK DRIVERS HELP KEEP AMERICA ROLLING

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez remarked, “Northwest State is grateful to Governor DeWine, Chancellor Gardner and the state for this CDL program funding grant.

Truck drivers help keep America rolling by providing timely, safe and efficient deliveries across the country.

As the need for qualified truck drivers continues to increase, Northwest State is ready to serve those interested individuals who are looking to enter this exciting career path.”

HOW IT WILL BE ADMINISTERED

The grant funding will provide students with a combination of grants and loans to cover the full cost of the program, and the loan part is forgiven after the student is employed by an Ohio-based company for 12 months.

Northwest State Community College currently offers CDL training classes for local companies and individuals throughout the region.

The CDL Training Center, powered by Custom Training Solutions (CTS), is a five-week program designed to generate safety-conscious drivers, while providing more than the necessary skills and training for individuals to pass a CDL driver’s license exam.

For more information on the CDL program, please visit NorthwestState.edu/cdl or call 419.267.1332 today.