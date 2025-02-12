NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Wauseon Rallies For 58-55 Overtime Win At Liberty Center

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

LIBERTY CENTER (February 11, 2025) – The Indians had their backs to the wall on Tuesday night at Liberty Center, trailing the Tigers 46-39 with 5:30 left in regulation.

Wauseon rallied to get the final seven points of regulation to force overtime where they got timely buckets from Carter Gype and a 6/8 team effort from the foul line for a 58-55 win.

Liberty Center, entering the contest on a five-game losing streak, started the game strong with 6/11 shooting from the field, including a pair of Camden Robinson triples, to lead 14-12 after one.

Nicholas Stinner’s bucket for Wauseon to open the second tied the game at 14 but Ethan Gray drilled a three-ball from the right wing and Blake Garber added a fastbreak layup to make it 19-14.

Following four straight Indian points, the Tigers responded with a 5-0 burst as Robinson added a field goal and Garber drained a triple from the head of the key for a 24-18 lead before a Stinner jumper ended the first half.

The team traded scores in the opening minutes of the third with another Stinner score down low to cut the Tigers lead to 30-28.

Robinson then took over the scoring for LC by tallying the next nine Tiger points with a triple followed by three two-pointers as the Liberty Center lead stood at 39-33.

The Tiger advantage was 41-35 going to the final stanza with Stinner again starting the frame with a bucket and Riley Riegsecker hit a turn around jumper to make it a one possession game at 42-39.

As was the theme for most of the night, every time Wauseon got close the Tigers answered.

This time they responded at the foul line with Isaiah Badenhop and Gavin Geahlen, both going 2/2 to push the lead to 46-39 at the 5:30 mark of the fourth.

Wauseon’s run to force overtime began with buckets from Stinner and Gype to narrow the deficit to 46-43.

The Tigers then aided the Indians rally with four straight misses at the free throw line and a Stinner 1/2 trip to the line and Riegsecker with a driving layup tied the game 46-46 with 1:30 to go.

Both teams had possessions to take the lead down the stretch, but Wauseon’s ended with a turnover and LC missed a shot in the final seconds as the game headed for an extra four minutes.

The Tigers finished the fourth 0/7 from the floor and 5/10 at the line while Wauseon was 5/7 shooting from the field.

Wauseon took their first lead of the night as Gype got loose inside for layups on consecutive possessions to give Wauseon a 50-46 lead.

Badenhop’s free throw ended the scoring drought for the Tigers but Seth Richer answered for Wauseon with a strong drive to the hoop for a bucket and a 52-47 lead.

The Tigers battled back as Geahlen went 2/2 from the stripe and Wes Wilhelm had a steal and layup to cut the Indians lead to 52-51 with 38.9 left.

From that point on, Wauseon (10-9, 4-2 NWOAL) would go 6/8 at the charity stripe to close it out.

The Tigers were 17/38 shooting with seven triples during the first three quarters but went just 2/14, including 0/6 from behind the arc, in the fourth and overtime combined.

Stinner racked up a game-high 26 points and Riegsecker added 10. Robinson had 17 to pace the Tigers (8-12, 2-4 NWOAL) with Gray totaling 10.

WAUSEON (58) – Neff 0; Fruchey 0; Richer 9; Riegsecker 10; Na. Stinner 2; Ni. Stinner 26; Gype 9; King 2; Totals: 19-1-17 – 58

LIBERTY CENTER (55) – Garber 7; Miller 0; Gray 10; Badenhop 7; Kruse 2; Wilhelm 4; Robinson 17; Geahlen 8; Spangler 0; Walker 0; Totals 12-7-10 – 55

WHS 12 8 15 11 12 – 58

LCHS 14 10 17 5 9 – 55

Junior Varsity: Liberty Center, 43-33

GAME STATISTICS

WAUSEON: FG – 20/46 (43%); FT – 17/23 (74%); Rebounds – 28 (8 offensive); Turnovers – 16; LIBERTY CENTER: FG – 19/52 (37%); FT – 10/16 (63%); Rebounds – 23 (7 offensive); Turnovers – 14