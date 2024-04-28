Carol Brumbaugh (1928 – 2024)

(Member Of Montpelier Church Of Christ)

Carol Jean Brumbaugh, 95, of Montpelier passed away on April 25, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center. One of her favorite hymns was Gentle Shepherd, and the family is at peace that her Shepherd, Jesus, holds her now.

Carol was born in Hartville Ohio on October 15, 1928 to William and Edna (Mishler) Shaub. She graduated from North Canton High School in 1946 and married Dale L Brumbaugh on September 2, 1950.

They had 4 children – David, Susan, Charles, and William. The family came to know Edon as their home in 1973 and Carol moved to Montpelier in 1993.

Early married life mostly kept her busy being a homemaker where things like strawberry shortcake and apple dumplings were enjoyed. She loved her enlarging family and was blessed that they also were drawn to her Shepherd.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Georgia Joslin, daughter Susan Kannel, and sons Charles (Debra) Brumbaugh and William (Chris) Brumbaugh, 12 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 6 step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Claranna Snyder.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale, son David and son-in-law Mike Kannel, sisters Julia Marker, Margaret Bennett, and William L Shaub.

Carol was a member of the Edon Church of Christ and most recently the Montpelier Church of Christ. She was especially fond of her pals at the Montpelier Senior Center and their champion Lisa Seiler.

Many thanks go out to Dr. Peggy Watson and her team, Montpelier Rehab, Parkview Bryan ER & ICU and Parkview Regional North ICU for their attention to Carol’s care.

Carol was laid to rest at Edon Cemetery on April 27th with Minister Adam Fox officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to LifeWise – Montpelier Academy or Crisis Pregnancy Center in Bryan.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.