Swanton School Board Awards Certificate To Winner Of Billboard Contest

Swanton School Board met on the evening of November 18, 2020. They voted to adopt the agenda for the meeting and approved the Minutes of the previous meeting, the financial reports and investments, donations and Appropriations Modifications and Estimated Resource changes, with no discussion.

A certificate was presented to Hayden Callicotte by the Swanton School Board for being one of the winners of the Fulton County Safe Driving Billboard contest. His artwork will be displayed on four billboards throughout the county. They thanked him for “representing Swanton in such a positive way.”

Also approved was the Five-Year Forecast which was sent to the board members by Joyce Kinsman, Treasurer. Donations gratefully accepted include: $64.50 from Campus Box Media to Athletic Fund; $200 from CK Sweets to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from Edward Jones to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from Fessenden Hardware to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from Griffin Jones to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $40 from Keil’s Produce and Greenhouse to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $150 from Kelsie LaValley to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from Luce’s Chimney & Stove Shop to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from McDonnall Farms, Inc. to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from North Star Bluescope Steel to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $25 from Studio 101 to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $500 from Swanton Athletic Boosters to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $100 from Swanton Parents Club to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $250 from Swanton Welding & Machine to Swanton Elementary School Principal’s Account; $355.64 from Lifetouch to Swanton Middle School Principal’s Account; $150 from Liberty Title, Inc. to Boys Basketball Team Fundraising Account; and $288.75 from Loma Linda to Girls Soccer Team Fundraising Account.

Superintendent Chris Lake reported that the State School Report Card was released and it looks different than in the past. Basically without doing testing, which is what drives the report card, they released it without grades but with some data. The graduation rate went up. The targeting of at risk kids has helped.

Item two was asking the board to acknowledge that they have an indoor track program so the students can work toward the track meet. His third item to bring to the board was a comment on the rise of COVID cases in the school. It has had a big impact as some of those were on the soccer teams, so the Health Department said the best thing to do was to shut the teams down. Three positive cases led to 52 students out on quarantine. He said that the community has been wonderfully understanding and cooperative.

School is probably “the one place kids go where you can count on and guarantee that the safety protocols are being followed every minute of the day.” He stated that he is in touch with the Health Department every day and is concerned about Fulton County being so high with COVID right now. Goal is to keep the students in school.

Voting items were SRO officer contract to remain (paid for by the village), local graduation seals, Power4Schools, and Personnel Recommendations.

Personnel Recommendations were as follows:

Classified Supplement 20-21: Joshua Johnson 7th Grade Boys Basketball effective Nov. 2; Xavier Taylor Assistant Wrestling Coach effective Nov. 13; and Aaron Brown Middle School 7th Grade Wrestling Coach effective Nov. 13

IT Support 20-21: Abigail Scicere, up to 20 hours per week at $10 per hour, effective November 19, with up to 40 hrs. Per week December 7, 2020 – January 15, 2021

NWOESC substitute teacher 20-21: Chelsea Hageman

Certified Substitute 20-21: Jay Lefevre Administrative Substitute, $325 per day, effective October 26, 2020

Classified Substitutes 20-21: Caytie Forrest Clerical, Playground/Lunch Aide, Student Aide, Library Aide effective Oct. 23; Jessica Street Clerical effective Oct. 23; and Lyndsey Croskey Clerical, Student Aide, Library Aide, Playground/Lunch Aide

Unpaid Medical leave: Lindsay Vance through Nov. 9, 2020 and Julianna Beaber through Sept. 30, 2020

Recreation Volunteers 20-21: All for Basketball – Luke Gardner, Chad Smiht, Scott Oglesbee, Jeremy Smigelski and Scott Haselman

Swanton Wrestling Club Volunteers 20-21: Dusty Moore, Austin Reiner, Mike Remer and Zach Burch

In Building Reports, Transportation passed inspections for the busses and they are hiring bus drivers. Middle School print out for the board held info concerning School Counselor news, Village Council recognition of OMLA Awards, Outdoor Education, the new Gaga Pit, OTES starting up, Data Team, SMS News episodes produced, and Red Ribbon Week. Sharon Marvin of Student Services submitted a report, as did the High School and the Elementary School principals.

Board members were also given written reports from Grounds and Maintenance and Tech Support. (For greater detail, those interested may read these reports in full on the Swanton School website under School Board meetings.)

The board members thanked all the staff for doing a great job keeping the school open. The Board went into Executive Session for consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, with no action taken.