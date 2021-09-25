Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty

Members of the Williams County Grand Jury convened on September 14 and returned indictments against twenty individuals facing a total of thirty-four charges. Those indicted include:

Jasmine G. Ashbaugh, 20, was indicted on two counts of Arson, each a second-degree felony. Ashbaugh is charged with using fire or an explosive to cause harm to an occupied structure in Bryan on or about February 21. Wheeler is additionally charged with putting officers of the Bryan Fire Department in jeopardy in connection with this incident.

Jerry L. Barnett, 55, of Bryan was indicted on a total of seven counts including one count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a fifth-degree felony, and six counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. Barnett is accused of obtaining five credit cards between the approximate dates of November 30, 2020 and January 6, 2021. It is also alleged that Barnett obtained three additional cards on or about April 19, 2020 as well as that Barnett obtained the cards having reasonable cause to believe they were stolen. Barnett is additionally charged with using the cards to complete transactions totaling $1950.30 between the approximate dates of April 19, 2020 and January 6, 2021.

Dylan M. Brown, 28, of Edon was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Brown is charged with failing to appear before the court as required in connection with a previous felony charge.

Jamie S. Buckner, 51, of Williams County was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Buckner is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 26.

Jerad A. Caroll, 25, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Trafficking of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Carroll is charged with selling or offering to sell marijuana on or about December 17, 2020.

Mitchell J. Christlieb, 41, of West Unity was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. Christlieb is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member as well as causing another to believe that he would cause serious harm to her on or about August 15, 2021, after Christlieb had been convicted of a previous Domestic Violence charge by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Travis J. Fitch, 30, of Fremont, Indiana was indicted on a total of four charges including two counts of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Grand Theft, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fifth-degree felony. Fitch is charged with trespassing in unoccupied structures on or about February 13 for the purpose of committing the thefts of $7749 in miscellaneous tools and an ATV. Fitch is additionally charged with obtaining an aluminum R&R trailer, on or about February 17, which he had reasonable cause to believe was stolen.

Devin E. Ickes, 27, of Pioneer was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Ickes is charged with failing to appear before the court as required in connection with a previous felony charge.

Jacob M. Lands, 20, of Bryan was indicted for Theft, a fifth-degree felony. Lands is charged with the theft of Wal-Mart merchandise valued at $1049.77 on or about August 7.

Linda N. Lakes, 29, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three charges including one count of Burglary, a first-degree felony; one count of Assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Endangering Children, also a first-degree misdemeanor. Lakes is accused of trespassing in an occupied structured on County Road H.50 for the purpose of committing a criminal offense on or about August 30. She is additionally charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to another as well as creating a substantial risk to the health or safety of a three-year-old child.

Alexander F. Mason, 26, of Reading, Michigan was indicted for Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. Mason is charged with causing or attempting to cause harm to another by use of a motor vehicle on or about March 3.

Jessica A. Pursel, 34, of West Unity was indicted for Illegal Conveyance of Prohibited Items onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a third-degree felony. Pursel is charged with conveying methamphetamine onto the grounds of The Correction Center of Northwest Ohio on or about September 2.

Blake A. Richards, 24, of Bryan was indicted for Rape, a first-degree felony. Richards is charged with engaging in sexual conduct with another by use of force or threat of force on or about November 26, 2020.

Crystal K. Schuman, 41, of Montpelier was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Schuman is charged with failing to appear before the court as required in connection with a previous felony charge.

Daniel W. Stiltner, 55, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Stiltner is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 21, 2021.

Matthew A. Stitlner, 29, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Stiltner is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 21, 2021.

Russel J. Thomas, Jr., 48, of Williams County was indicted for Domestic Violence, a third-degree felony. Thomas is charged with causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about August 23. Thomas has been previously convicted of two or more domestic violence charges by the Roane County and Loudon County Tennessee General Sessions Courts.

Sophia L.A. Wheeler, 19, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of Arson, each a second-degree felony. Wheeler is charged with using fire or an explosive to cause harm to an occupied structure in Bryan on or about February 21. Wheeler is additionally charged with putting officers of the Bryan Fire Department in jeopardy in connection with this incident.

Devon J. Williams, 27, of Bryan was indicted for Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony. Williams is charged with of possessing or using a firearm on or about or between the approximate dates of December 15 and December 25, 2020, after having been adjudicated a delinquent child for the commission of an offense that, if committed as an adult, would have been a felony offense of violence.

Sampson W. Williams, 41, of Bryan was indicted for Failure to Notify Change of Address, a third-degree felony. Williams is accused of failing to register with the Sheriff of Williams County as required by the court in connection to previous convictions by the Williams County Common Pleas Court as well as the Henry County Common Pleas Court.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.