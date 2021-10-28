October Meeting Of West Unity Omnibus Club

The West Unity Omnibus Club met on Oct. 11th at the West Unity Library. Due to a scheduling conflict our original program titled “Murders of Williams County” had to be changed and instead our Program Chairman, Mary McCrea, passed out flyers of current and upcoming programs being provided by the library such as: Facebook Live with #MakeItMonday, #WhatsNewWednesday and #AVarietyOfVerse. The WCPL is offering Curbside Hold Pickup through an online catalog at MYWCPL.ORG.

Other events we learned that the library is providing are Crochet Classes and a 5th Annual Fountain Grove Cemetery Tour. We received a list of suggested items the library needs as prizes for their “Book Bundle” program.

Club Members enjoyed the refreshments provided by Co-Hostess, Connie Priser, of cinnamon/sugar donuts, pumpkin donuts, candy corn mixed with peanuts, apple cider and water.

Club President Linda Sumner opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect. Roll call (Your Favorite Halloween Costume) was taken with 13 members present. The secretaries report and the treasures report were read.

Our members voted to change the time of our meetings from 7pm to 2pm. We have decided to evaluate donations to worthy causes after the 1st of the year. So far 21 crafters have expressed interest in participating in the Christmas Craft Show at the Kissell Building on Dec. 4th.

The Club’s next meeting will be at the home of Shirley Carder on Nov. 8th.