ODA Awards County Governments Grants To Protect Farmland

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Land Use Planning Grants allow elected officials to create or update Land Use Plans or Farmland Preservation Plans.

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (May 11, 2026) — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is helping Ohio counties plan for the future. Twenty-two counties will be receiving funds to develop, update, or implement Land Use Plans or Farmland Preservation Plans.

County Award Amount Clermont $50,000 Coshocton $50,000 Defiance $50,000 Fayette $50,000 Geauga $25,000 Hancock $50,000 Hardin $45,000 Huron $50,000 Licking $50,000 Madison $25,000 Marion $35,000 Medina $45,000 Ottawa $50,000 Paulding $50,000 Pickaway $50,000 Portage $25,000 Richland $50,000 Ross $50,000 Shelby $50,000 Trumbull $50,000 Tuscarawas $50,000 Williams $50,000 Land Use Planning Grant awards by county, as announced by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on May 11, 2026.

As the state continues to see growth in numerous industries, food and agriculture remains one of Ohio’s top industries — contributing $124 billion to the economy each year. This grant helps align farmland preservation with economic vitality, encourages collaboration between farmers and local governments, and supports efforts to preserve farmland.

“We’re sending a message that Ohio is the heart of agriculture — a place where fertile land, abundant water, and a strong agricultural heritage come together to drive our economy and create opportunity,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “These grants will help local leaders develop sustainable plans that benefit their communities and our state.”

ODA worked with Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Legislature to create this new opportunity, which totals $1 million. Funding was earmarked in the state operating budget, which Governor DeWine signed into law on June 30, 2025.

A land use plan is a guide for counties and local governments to determine how land in their area can be best utilized, while weighing economic, social and environmental factors. A farmland preservation plan can help these entities identify and find solutions to guard productive agricultural land from conversion — as well as strengthen the economic vitality of the county’s agricultural community — while balancing the need for growth in the future.

To be eligible, county governments must have demonstrated collaboration with:

All townships, villages, and municipalities within the county that contain active farmland.

The county Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) and/or Regional Planning Commission (RCP).

Optional partners such as land trusts, agricultural nonprofits, or educational institutions that provide technical assistance.

More information about the grants and application process can be found on ODA’s Land Use Planning webpage.