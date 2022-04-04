Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine To Visit Wauseon & Bryan On April 5th

(WAUSEON, Ohio)—Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will promote early childhood literacy and read books from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program in northwest Ohio tomorrow.
First Lady DeWine will be visiting Wauseon Primary School and Williams County Public Library for book readings.
This month the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library has 316,435 children enrolled in the program. The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family.
WHO:Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine
WHAT:Event 1: Book Reading at Wauseon Primary School Tuesday, April 5, 2022 11:00 a.m. 940 East Leggett Street Wauseon, Ohio 43567
Event 2: Book Reading at Williams County Public LibraryTuesday, April 5, 2022 1:00 p.m. 107 East High Street Bryan, Ohio 43506
