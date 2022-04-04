Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine To Visit Wauseon & Bryan On April 5th

Facebook

(WAUSEON, Ohio)—Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will promote early childhood literacy and read books from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library program in northwest Ohio tomorrow.

First Lady DeWine will be visiting Wauseon Primary School and Williams County Public Library for book readings.

This month the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library has 316,435 children enrolled in the program. The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family.

WHO:

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine

WHAT:

Event 1: Book Reading at Wauseon Primary School

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

11:00 a.m.

940 East Leggett Street

Wauseon, Ohio 43567

Event 2: Book Reading at Williams County Public Library

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

1:00 p.m.

107 East High Street

Bryan, Ohio 43506