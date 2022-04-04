Colleen Hake (1952-2022)

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 4, 2022

Colleen S. Hake, age 69, of Edon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Ms. Hake was a 1970 graduate of Edon High School and had worked at Edon State Bank for more than thirty years in accounting and as a teller.

She was a member of Columbia Church of Christ. Colleen enjoyed yearly vacations to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and also enjoyed taking pictures of fall foliage and sunsets at the lake.

She also enjoyed her time with family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Colleen S. Hake was born on June 29, 1952, in Morenci, Michigan, the daughter of Roger A. and Dorothy M. (Friskney) Hake.

Survivors include her father, Roger Hake, of Edon; two sisters, Carol Martin, of Pioneer, Ohio, and Connie (Randy) Allomong, of  Edon; one brother, Ron (Elaine) Hake, of Montpelier, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy, in 2019.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. in Columbia Church of Christ near Edon with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. in the church. Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Columbia Church of Christ. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

 

