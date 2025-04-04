Ohio Gains Most Jobs Of Any State In February

PRESS RELEASE – In its monthly State Employment and Unemployment News Release, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that Ohio employment increased more than any other state in the nation in February 2025.

“These numbers are great news for our state,” said Ohio Chamber President & CEO Steve Stivers. “The Ohio business community has been laser-focused on economic development – with JobsOhio leading the charge – and the results are showing. More jobs mean a stronger economy, as well as more and better opportunities for all Ohioans.”

The report states that nonfarm payroll employment increased in three states last month and remained largely stagnant in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Job gains occurred in Ohio, New Jersey and Missouri.

Nonfarm payroll employment measures the number of paid workers in the state, excluding farm workers, private household employees, nonprofit employees and actively serving military.

Throughout the month, jobs in Ohio increased by 23,100, a 0.4% increase from January. This is the largest increase Ohio has seen since July 2022.

The Ohio Chamber is the state’s leading business advocate and represents thousands of companies that do business in Ohio. Our mission is to aggressively champion free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans.