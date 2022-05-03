Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Projected As Winner Of Ohio Republican Gubernatorial Primary

COLUMBUS—The Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik released a statement following Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted’s strong victory in Ohio’s Primary Election:
“Congratulations to Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted on their strong victory tonight. Ohio Republicans look forward to voters across the Buckeye State rallying around their steadfast leadership to, once again, win the Governor’s Office in November.“—Chairman Bob Paduchik, Ohio Republican Party.
