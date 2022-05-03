Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Projected As Winner Of Ohio Republican Gubernatorial Primary

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 3, 2022

News Article Views: 165
COLUMBUS—The Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik released a statement following Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted’s strong victory in Ohio’s Primary Election:

Congratulations to Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted on their strong victory tonight. Ohio Republicans look forward to voters across the Buckeye State rallying around their steadfast leadership to, once again, win the Governor’s Office in November.“—Chairman Bob Paduchik, Ohio Republican Party.

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,360+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Projected As Winner Of Ohio Republican Gubernatorial Primary"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*