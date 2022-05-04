Barbara Calvelage (1943-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

FORT JENNINGS – Barbara Switzer Calvelage, 78, of Fort Jennings, departed from this world at 2:25 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Meadows of Kalida.

Barbara was born July 14, 1943, in Fulton County to Ralph and Zora (Mann) Switzer. On October 27, 1977, she married Elmer H. Calvelage at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Ft. Wayne, IN.

Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Elmer, sister Arlene Switzer, brother-in-law Albert Berelsman and a great-nephew Robert Sattler.

Barbara is survived by a sister: June (Switzer) Stevens; nephew: Walter (Sue) Stevens; niece: Randy May (Mike) Sattler; a sister-in-law: Mabel Berelsman; nephews: Tony (Cindy) Berelsman, Tom (Bev) Berelsman, and Gary (Stacey) Berelsman; five nieces: Janet (Mike) Freisthler, Jean (Dan) Heitzman, Sue (Craig, deceased) Fike, Diana (Denny) Osting, Jackie (Jerry) Siefker; special great-nephew: Jacob Berelsman; and many great-nephews and nieces.

Barbara grew up in Lyons, Ohio. She graduated from the Chesterfield Dover High School.

In 1963, she moved to Ft. Wayne, IN and was employed by the General Electric Company, retiring after 25 years of service.

She was a member of the GE retiree club. Barb was also a past member of the Delphos Eagles, life member of the Middle Point AmVets post #698 where she was a past Auxiliary President and a past AmVets Ohio Department Secretary. She was also a member of the Ft. Jennings American Legion.

Barb enjoyed traveling and trips with Elmer, and spending time with friends and family. She truly loved to shop and going out to lunch.

The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with Pastor Tim Owens of the Middle Point United Methodist Church. There will be a service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Ft. Jennings.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com