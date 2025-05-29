Close Menu
Thursday, May 29
NwOESC Board Approves 2025-26 Contracts, Bolsters Education Programs

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held May 27, 2025.

The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS:

 •OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON:  Mr. Brian Baker reported on several legislative items of interest.  The House Education Committee held its third hearing on HB 114, which would alter age requirements for kindergarten admission. The committee passed the bill.

The committee held its third hearing on HB 145, which would raise the minimum number of school hours. The House Education Committee also held its second hearing on HB 155 which would prohibit diversity, equity, and inclusion in public schools.

The committee also reintroduced HB 42 which would require certain agencies to collect and report data concerning the citizenship or immigration status of persons with whom they come into contact. The Senate Judiciary Committee held its third hearing on SB 62, which would allow civil penalties for illegally passing a school bus if the driver cannot be identified.

SB 62 directs fees and fines related to illegally passing a school bus to the bus safety grant fund at ODEW. Additionally, the bill designates the month of August as “School Bus Safety Awareness Month.”

•CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Lorenzen thanked Sarah Kirkingburg and Brandi Nafziger for their work in completing the contract and salary notification information for board approval. Despite the busy season with contract renewals, salary notices, retirements, and resignations, they managed everything well.

She noted that two remaining district service agreements for 2025–26 will be expected to be ready for next month’s agenda. All approved 2025-26 agreements have been entered into ODE’s online portal, which requires both NwOESC and district approval by June 15 for state deductions to begin in July.

An energy rate of .05443 per KWH has been secured by joining the Ohio School Council’s Power4Schools consortium.  The contract will go into effect July 1 for a two-year period.

She will be finalizing 2024–25 program costs for district distribution by June 6, with help from staff to ensure accuracy. Districts have reviewed their service data, and final invoice payments will be due by June 23.

•DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland shared that Chad Rex, Corey Todd, Larry Davis, Lisa Bailey, and she had a great time at the annual Employer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the NwOESC Work Transition Classes at Four County Career Center.

It’s always fun to spend time with students and hear about their school year!  NwOESC is enrolling students in our new elementary MD classroom at Archbold, and at the elementary autism classroom at the IEC.

While we do not currently need to open a classroom at Archbold Middle School, we will continue to communicate with district administrators about student needs and could utilize this classroom in the future.  Mrs. Gilliland shared two student success stories.

A preschool student at Edgerton was highlighted.  Her mother wrote a letter outlining her progress this school year and thanking her teacher (Dawn Herman) and classroom paraprofessional (Sarah Herman).  A middle school student at Edon in Mrs. Brooke Haines’ class was highlighted.

The student has made great strides in using her communication device.  These are just a few of the countless success stories happening thanks to the teamwork of our fabulous educators, their families, and students!

•DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT:   Mr. Hunter reported that last week, Mike Altman, one of the ESC’s designated AI Champions, participated in a “train-the-trainer” session hosted by Magic School, an AI company that has recently partnered with OESCA. This initiative is designed to support the integration of AI tools into Ohio classrooms.

With this training, Mike is now prepared to assist local teachers and administrators in exploring and implementing Magic School’s platform. His leadership will be key in guiding districts through this emerging area.

The deadline for Ohio educators to complete the state-mandated Science of Reading modules is approaching on June 30, 2025. Across the NwOESC, the majority of educators have already completed the requirement. For those still in progress, supervisors have provided personalized reminders.

Special recognition goes to Dorothy Lambert for her exceptional coordination and support—her efforts have been vital in ensuring that everyone stays on track.

Earlier this month, Mr. Hunter had the privilege of serving as a judge for the annual “Hicksville Shake” competition, which highlights students’ soft skills. The event challenged participants to think on their feet, respond to complex questions, engage in professional conversations, and demonstrate a confident handshake. The students represented Hicksville Schools with poise and professionalism.

Lastly, Mr. Hunter reported that he attended the Spring OESCA Conference, which offered valuable opportunities to connect with ESC colleagues from across the state. The event was filled with energizing discussions and forward-thinking ideas, providing fresh inspiration and new strategies to bring back to the team for the upcoming school year.

•DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex reported that the May 16 Technology Leaders meeting was attended by 30 participants, maintaining a strong average across the nine-month meeting cycle. He highlighted the value of this consistent engagement, emphasizing the dedication of these professionals. He noted that work on Data Privacy Agreements (DPAs), as required by Senate Bill 29, is ongoing and will become a major focus over the next two months. Mr. Rex stated that an approved list of vendors—those with whom the Northwest Ohio ESC has DPAs—will be posted by August 1st. He clarified that only tools from these approved vendors may be used with student data considered as personally identifiable information (PII). Mr. Rex also mentioned a collaboration with ESC Supervisor Michelle Kruse to create a webpage for the Defiance County Multi-Agency Planning group, which the ESC will host. This project is scheduled to begin soon. In addition, Mr. Rex attended the AI Summit in Toledo on May 1st, and an Ohio Cyber Reserve seminar on May 9th. He also announced that Remind, the ESC’s current communication platform since 2020, is being phased out by its parent company, Parent Square. Mr. Rex noted that he has begun discussions with the company to understand their new system and is in the process of developing a transition plan and obtaining a quote. On the operations side, Mr. Rex stated that the ESC has been working with José  Salinas, Director of OMEC, and representatives from DataServ to design a new one-year agreement for a Zoom-based phone system. He added that OMEC’s fax line will also be transitioned to an eFax solution through Current Office. Mr. Rex introduced the development of an On-Board Instructor service designed to support member districts with bus driver training. He credited Mr. Larry Davis and the transportation supervisors’ network for their contributions in shaping this initiative. Mr. Rex also expressed thanks to several staff for the completion of recent IEC maintenance-operational projects.

 •Approved the Following Consent Items:

• Minutes from the regular Board Meeting and Audit Finance Committee Meeting held April 29, 2025

• Financial Transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

 AGREEMENTS

Approve the following service agreements and MOUs:

– META Solutions to provide to NwOESC/OMEC, Service Support for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-NWOCA to provide to NwOESC, On-Site Technical (Rent-A-Tech) Services for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-Williams County Commissioners/Williams County Common Pleas Court-Juvenile/Probation Divisions to provide NwOESC, Attendance Officer Services for the period of 8/1/25-6/15/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Anthony Wayne Local Schools, Instructional Services at the Liberty Education Center for the 2024-25 school year.

-NwOESC to provide to Pettisville Local Schools, Extended School Year Services for the period of 6/2/25-6/27/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools, Occupational Therapy & Other Related Services Evaluations (New Horizons Academy) for the period of 8/15/24-6/15/25.

-To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2025-26 school year per R.C. 3313.845:

  • Evergreen Local Schools
  • Hicksville Exempted Village Schools
  • Napoleon Area City Schools
  • Wauseon Exempted Village Schools

-Authorizing the execution and delivery of a master electric energy sales agreement between the district and Power4Schools’ endorsed electric supplier, Engie Resources LLC for the period of July 2025 – June 2027.

Ratify the following service agreement: 

-Northern Buckeye Education Council to provide to Ohio Migrant Education Center, IP Telephony Managed Services (Zoom Native) and IPTMS Hardware for the period of 5/27/25-5/27/26.

•Approved Recommendation Items:

-Approved the Independence Education Center/Northwest Ohio Opportunity School Calendar for 2025-26 as presented at the April 29, 2025 meeting.

-Approved the following policy recommendations:

Bylaw 0131.1

Technical Corrections

Revised

Bylaw 0171

Review of Policy

Rescind

Policy 1422.01

Drug-Free Workplace

New

Policy 1613/ 3213/4213

Student Supervision and Welfare

Revised

Policy 2340

Field and Other District-Sponsored Trips

Revised

Policy 2460

Special Education

Revised

Policy 5223

Released Time for Religious Instruction

New/Revised

Policy 5330

Use of Medications

Revised

Policy 5350

Student Health, Wellbeing, and Suicide Prevention

Revised

Policy 5751

Parental Status of Students

Revised

Policy 5780.01

Parents’ Bill of Rights

New

Policy 7421

Restrooms, Locker Rooms, Shower Rooms, and Changing Rooms

New

Policy 8142

Criminal History Record Check for Contracted School Services

Revised

Policy 8452

Automated External Defibrillators (“AED”) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Revised

-Approved Resolution to Rescind Prior Board Action(s) and Adopt Special Education Model Policies and Procedures – V1.0 2025

•RETIREMENTS

Franks, Sherryann, Bus Driver, Effective 7/31/2025

Ray, Cheryl, Paraprofessional, Effective 5/31/2025

Kruse, Amy, Intervention Specialist/VI, Effective 5/31/2025

Whitney, Kathy, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025

•RESIGNATIONS

Donnelly, Amara, Paraprofessional, Effective 5/31/2025

Ellerbrock, Mindy, Speech Language Pathologist, Effective 7/31/2025

Fausnaugh, Betsy, School Psychologist, Effective 6/30/2025

Mason, Shalyn, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025

McClellan, Jacob, School Psychologist, Effective 6/30/2025

Radabaugh, Jacque, Paraprofessional, Effective 6/1/2025

Smallman, Kim, Job Trainer, Effective 7/31/2025

Yeager, Julia, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2025

Weber, Julie, Social Media Coordinator, Effective 7/31/2025

•EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS

CONTRACTS

Certified Administrative

Name

Contract

Length

 

Leatherman, Michelle

ADM-1 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2026

Storrer, Jenna

ADM-1 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2026

Bell, Heidi

ADM-2 YR

7/1/2022-6/30/2024 *correction

Bell, Heidi

ADM-3 YR

7/1/2024-6/30/2027

Certified Limited

Name

Contract

Length

 

Recker, Emma

CERT-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Suman, Katie

CERT-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Classified Limited

Name

Contract

Length

 

Chovan, Amy

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Croskey, Lyndsey

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Fryman, Elizabeth

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Hendricks, Krista

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

McAuliffe, Christine

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Shepherd, Carrie

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Smith, Meridian

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Spurgeon, Amy

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Street, Jessica

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

Weis, Ashley

CLASS-1 YR

8/7/2025-7/31/2026

CONTRACTS

Certified Limited

Name

Contract

Length

 

Ayers, Grace

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Ball, Madison

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Barranco, Corina

CERT-1 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2026

Blair, Nicole

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Deuel, Jenny

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Elton, Grace

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Haines, Brooke

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Hawkins, Kayla

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Hug, Skeat

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Kitchenmaster, Jenifer

CERT-1 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2026

Morris, Alexis

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Patton, Paige

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Richmond, Karli

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Rutledge, Stacy

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Snyder, Taylor

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Wagner, Staci

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Wolf, Phillip

CERT-1 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2026

Wolff, Kristin

CERT-1 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2026

Baker, Sarah

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Beck, Amy

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Buckland, Danielle

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Burton, Angie

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Englehart, Jamie

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Estrada-Guerrero, Taylor

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Karcher, Donald

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Kersey, Kaitlin

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Lind, Terry

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Nelson, Natalie

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Prigge, Cailyn

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Radabaugh, Ian

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Samlow, Alexis

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Schubert, Katherine

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Smiddy, Kristen

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Stein, Jason

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Waidelich, Abby

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Yenser, Katelyn

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Altman, Melissa

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Beck, MaryBeth

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Chafins, Sarah

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Cook, Adam

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Donaldson, Kathryn

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Fogt, Sara

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Gleckler, Liza

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Hills, Bowen

CERT-4 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2029

James, Elizabeth

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Kaiser, Sabrina

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

McCann, Lindsey

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Olnhausen, Lynnette

CERT-4 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2029

Pavel, Catlyn

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Roehrig, Jackie

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Rosebrock, Annette

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Russell, Bethany

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Sidle, Shanna

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Strauss, Hayley

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Wells, Jenna

CERT-4 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2029

Classified Limited

Name

Contract

Length

 

Bailey, Lisa

CLASS-1 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2026

Avina, Josephine

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Beaverson, Jeri

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Beers, Lauren

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Blanchard, Heather

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Blevins, Crystal

CLASS-2 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2027

Bolich, Cynthia

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Brown, Shaylee

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Caudill, Courtney

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Cavanaugh, Kimberly

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Coburn, Alicia

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Crosser, Leiah

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Davis, Larry

CLASS-2 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2027

Decker, Mackenzi

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Etue, Sarah

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Gifford, Chantel

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Gilsdorf, Jodi

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Hartman, Carolee

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Hazelton, Ashley

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Herman, Sarah

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Hill, Kaytlyn

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Hounshell, Rebecca

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Jackson, Alayna

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Jacobs, Mandi

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Johnson, Jennifer

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Johnson, Kristin

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Keefer, Breanna

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Kirkingburg, Sarah

CLASS-2 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2027

Kroeckel, Alexis

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

LaGrange, Theresa

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Link, Sara

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Lutz, Rebecca

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

MacKinnon, Nicole

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Mason, Jaimie

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Mays, Ryan

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

McQuillin, Rodney

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Mefferd, Sarah

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Morris, Cari

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Myers, Janet

CLASS-2 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2027

Nichols-Ewing, Jennifer

CLASS-2 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2027

Niese, Amy

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Nusbaum, Nicholas

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Peck, Melissa

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Pena, Marina

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Powell, Carla

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Radel, Victoria

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Robinson, Jensyn

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Rondeau, Jaclyn

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Rush, Brynn

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Russell, April

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Sauder, Amy

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Scribner, Nicole

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Short, Andrea

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Silecchia, Jessica

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Siler, Kylie

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Singer, Diana

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Spencer, Christine

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Stokes, Madison

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Tansel, Grace

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Torres, Betsy

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Waters, Ashley

CLASS-2 YR

7/1/2025-6/30/2027

Wilhelm, Janice

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Wilhelm, Rebecca

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Williams, Shelby

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Wittenmyer, Deborah

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Wolf, Grace

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Wolfrum, Amanda

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Wooley, Carrie

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Zeedyk, Tracy

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Certified Limited- Hourly Rate

Name

Contract

Length

 

Phillips, Kelley

CERT-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

Classified Limited- Daily Rate

Name

Contract

Length

 

Rohrs, Abbie

CLASS-2 YR

8/1/2025-7/31/2027

SALARY NOTICES

Certified Administrative Notice

Name

 

Bell, Heidi

FY24 *correction

Bell, Heidi

FY26

Downing, Mariah

Certified Notice

Name

 

Amspoker, Brooke

Cheek, Jessica

Clark, Shelby

Cole, Rachel

Elliott, Erin

Ferguson, Matthew

Fouts, Jill

Funnell, Glenda

Giesige, Lisa

Giesige, Lisa

Gribler, Catherine

Guzzonato, Kristi

Hensley, Megan

Herman, Dawn

Hintz, Kalli

Jeffers, Hanna

Johnson, Mandi

Jones, Melinda

Kelb, Buffy

Keller, Kristina

Keller, Raegan

Klausing, Sandra

Krolak, Michelle

Lucas, Danielle

Mabee, Susan

Maloney, Katherine

Mason, Gail

McBride, Tiffany

McGill, Neeley

Merritt, Heather

Mohring, Jody

Nixon, Scott

Norden, Rachel

Patterson, Julie

Ranzau, Christi

Reinking, Lynlee

Rentschler, Jessie

Rodger, Michelle

Rose, Mary

Rufenacht, Tina

Schlatter, Heidi

Semer, Lexie

Shively, Cheryl

Shumaker, Matthew

Stemen, Breece

Thomas, Cheyenne

Topoleski, Amy

Tyson, Stephanie

Varble, Brooke

Wachtman, Tiffany

Whitney, Adrian

Wilhelm, Jenna

Winters, Michelle

Wise, Rhonda

Certified Notice-Hourly Rate

Name

 

Kannel, Michelle

Classified Notice- Daily Rate

Name

 

Groll, Kelly

Lemley, Kandice

Turpening, Patricia

Classified Notice-Hourly Rate

Name

 

Kelly, Amanda

Classified Notice-Hourly Rate

Name

 

Allison, Ami

Ashbaugh, Darcy

Babcock, Makayla

Baden, Denise

Bailey, Lisa

Ball, Lisa

Barnhart, Jennifer

Barrett, Turner

Barry, Melissa

Beaverson, Courtni

Beaverson, Megan

Beck, Hanna

Benson, Susan

Bidlack, Melissa

Black, Julie

Bostelman, Cagney

Boyd, Courtney

Buchenberg, Sara

Burill, Madelynn

Carpenter, Megan

Carpenter, Mikala

Clark, Laurel

Colegrove-Mitchell, Amy

Cook, Debra

Cook, Julie

Cooley, Lindsay

Damazyn, Amanda

Davis, Amy

Davis, Susan

Decker, Amanda

Delgado, Amber

Dickmann, Kim

Eckert, Stephanie

Ensign, Andrea

Evans, Madison

Falkenberg, Margaret

Fonseca, Leah

Fouty, Jackie

Geahlen, Amber

Geiger, Carrie

Gerig, Kristy

Gibson, Miranda

Godsey, Victoria

Graber, Lori

Graffice, Myra

Greisinger, Kam

Grunden, Ashlee

Hanak, Marlo

Herold, Nichol

Herold, Nichol

Hiler, Abigail

Hiler, Kristen

Hill, Dawn

Howard, Peggy

Huddle, Beth

Huerta, Valentina

Hughes, Kristan

Kenner, India

Kinn, Tami

Konrad, Katelyn

Lee, Alessandra

Lynch, Sararita

Mack, Jodie

Martin, Ashley

McQuillin, Kori

Meeker, Lisa

Millen, Catherine

Miller, Amy

Miller, Jennifer

Mohler, Mary

Moore, Mackenzie

Moreno, Katelyn

Mosko, Candace

Mueller, Lisa

Neff, Amy

Nickels, Christina

Nofziger, Kristie

Nofziger, Rebecca

Osterland, Lisa

Otto, Trisha

Parker, Laura

Parrish, Christina

Penrod, Sherry

Phillips, Tara

Proper, Tiffany

Quigley, Michaela

Ream, Amanda

Rieger, Melisa

Riester-Lumbrezer, Kellie

Rufenacht, Dawn

Runyon, Kristen

Sabatino, Brandi

Sager, Teresa

Scarbrough, Alyson

Schmitz, Deborah

Schmucker, Elizabeth

Schwab, Terri

Seiler, Bronwyn

Shively, Kendall

Smith, Amanda

Sobecki, Abbey

Staugler, Desiree

Sterken, Cara

Sturgell, Lisa

Sullivan, Dawn

Sutter, Patricia

Thompson, Melody

Vance, Miranda

Vogelsong, Nadina

Wagner, Elizabeth

Waite, Laura

Walker, Theresa

Walter, Taylor

Weirich, Sara

Weis, Tracey

Wellman, Gina

Wessell, Jenna

Whitman, Lauren

Willey, Alexis

Wilson, Deborah

Wolf, Erika

Young, Rachel

Zenz, Julie

2024-25 Substitute Teacher

Victoria Baden

 

2025-26 Substitute Paraprofessionals

Kayla Beldon, Pamela Bernath, Isabelle Cohara, Joni Culler, Sheri Faber, Cynthia Fay, Kana Franklin, Sandra Gearhart, Janet Grieser, Kelly Hamilton, Joie Henry, Sarah Herman, Sally Hogrefe, Samuel Luthi, Cynthia McCann, Zoe McMaster, Lori Moore, Dale Openlander, Martha Ringenberg, DeeAnn Simmons, Kim Smallman, Krista Snyder, Jennifer Spangler, Miranda Turner, Jill Van Horn

 

2025-26 Substitute Teachers

Leslie Albring, Peyton Armey, Dawn Baldwin, Barbara Beaman, Cathy Beck, Kayla Beldon, Matthew Benecke, Kyla Berg, Pamela Bernath, Dennis Bowers, Caitlin Brinegar, John Bucklew, Jami Cameron, Joseph Carone, Cynthia Champer, Isabelle Cohara, Raina Cox, Darlene Daugherty, Kathy Day, Debra Dennie, Mary Lou Erickson, Sheri Faber, Cynthia Fay, Courtney Fisher, Phillip Fogle, Christine Fraker, James Gallehue, Nancy Gallehue, Brecken Garretson, Jamie Gill, Greg Gobrogge, Jeff Gribler, Janet Grieser, Denise Grime, Laney Grimwood, Kelly Hamilton, Lindsay Hartman, Austin Harvey, Jordyn Hein, Joie Henry, Sarah Herman, Jerica Hollenbaugh, Rosceline Kieffer, Edward Koch, Susan Kozumplik, Stephen Lange, Gary Langenderfer, Jane Lesniak, Larry Long, Samuel Luthi, Debra Mack, Sarah Macsay, Chloe Martin, Jill Martinez, Makayla McAvoy, Cynthia McCann, Anne McCarty, Zoe McMaster, Kevin McQuade, Jennifer Mikuls, Sara Moden, Elle Mohler, Kelly Monnin, Lori Moore, Abbey Nafziger, Wendy Otte, Michelle Oxender, Roger Pence, Tess Pennington, Heather Poorman, Elaine Prentiss, Sydney Ranzau, Austin Rearick, Craig Rutter, Betty Sadowski, Rhonda Samples, Larry Saxton, Pamela Schwiebert, Bethany Singer, Dakota Sines, Alan Smith, Katelyn Smith, Tara Smith, Sharon Sobota, Ruth Soto, Jennifer Spangler, James Stoll, Steven Suchocki, Marilyn Thomas, Timothy Thompson, Kerry Vandock, Jill Van Horn, Melissa Warncke, Hannah Waterman, Renee Weaver, Natlie Wertz, Carrie Zeedyk

21st Century Site Coordinators

Defiance Elementary- Deanne Held, Julie Houck, Teresa Pfeiffer

Defiance Middle School- Melissa Barnhart, Mary Frank

Hicksville- Katelyn Niehaus

21st Century Teachers

Defiance Elementary- Karri Ashbaugh, Virginia Becker, Angela Buchanan, Emily Cikity, Kelly Hasselbring, Deborah Rogers

Defiance Middle School- Cynthia Cereghin, Kimberly Engel, Jenna Gibson, Jodi Griffith, Lauren Helton, Olivia Hines, Amanda Kunz, Jana Lucas, Edward Miller, Amanda Rettig

Hicksville- Ryan Miser, Katelyn Niehaus, Jessica Saunders, Emily Sell, Heidi Turnbull

21st Century Program Assistants

Defiance Elementary- Lana Kiessling, Shelby Oury

Defiance Middle School- Stephanie Holbrook

Hicksville- Courtney Rittenhouse

Summer Honors Academy Teacher

Reese Knowles

•Approved Personnel Recommendation Items:

Certified Limited Salary Notice

 

Remer, Michael

Certified Administrative Limited

Retire/Rehire Contract

 

Lambert, Dorothy

 

Retired Classified Limited Contract

Fauver, Warren

Classified Limited Salary Notice

George, Diana

Certified Non-
Renewals

Bauerle, Amy

Dunham, Jody

Fraker, Chris

Parker, Bryn

 

Classified Non-Renewals

Fanfan, Dady

Koppenhofer, Megan

Ortner, Christina

Rocher, Marc

Speiser, Chadd

Whitman-Drewes, Lindsay

Wells, Illya

 INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:

·  The March 11, 2025, NwOESC Business Advisory Council Minutes were shared.  A big thank you to the Montpelier Exempted Village School District for hosting the meeting and sharing about their unique 3E and STEAM programming.

·  Testimony regarding Am. Sub. H.B. 96 ESC Budget Priorities was shared as prepared by OESCA Executive Director, Craig Burford.  ESCs are advocating for fair and adequate funding.

·  A reminder was shared about the upcoming “Funding Our Future”  community event scheduled for May 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the NwOESC.

·  Information was shared related to contracted therapy and considerations related to service capacity and pension obligation considerations.

•SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Superintendent Kerri Weir shared several updates and highlights with the Board during the May meeting. The search for a Treasurer/CFO for North Central Local Schools has been reopened to expand the applicant pool. The posting will remain active through mid-June. Superintendent Weir and Treasurer Abby Lorenzen are continuing to collaborate with the Board and the Superintendent Search Committee to ensure forward progress.

In collaboration with Directors and Supervisors, Superintendent Weir recognized NwOESC staff members who have retired during the 2024-25 school year. Each honoree received a crystal apple, personalized cookies, and a certificate of appreciation delivered either to their district worksite or at the ESC. A photo collage is being created to commemorate their service and will be shared on the ESC’s website and social media platforms. This year’s honorees include:

·  Sherryann Franks – 9 years, Bus Driver at IEC

·  Melissa Hill – 13 years, Paraprofessional at Holgate

·  Lynn Johnson – 22 years, Preschool Paraprofessional at Fayette

·  Pat Kingsborough – 12 years, Office Specialist at OMEC

·  Amy Kruse – 27 years, Intervention Specialist/VI

·  Dorothy Lambert – 3 years, Education Consultant

·  Cynthia McCann – 45 years, Paraprofessional at Wauseon

·  Deborah Mutzfeld – 30 years, Intervention Specialist at IEC

·  Debra Opdycke – 7 years, Speech Language Pathologist at North Central

·  Cheryl Ray – 25 years, Paraprofessional at Swanton

·  Julie Shawber – 25 years, Preschool Intervention Specialist at Holgate

·  Susan Smith – 25 years, Paraprofessional at Evergreen

·  Mike Volkert – 30 years, Intervention Specialist/Lead Teacher at IEC

·  Kathy Whitney – 21 years, Paraprofessional at Wauseon

Superintendent Weir and Abby Lorenzen recently met with OMEC Director Jose Salinas to discuss the year ahead. Due to uncertainty around federal funding, the team is taking a cautious and flexible planning approach. The Superintendent expressed deep appreciation for Jose and his staff, who work tirelessly to identify eligible migrant students and connect them with vital educational resources.

The NwOESC team is actively reviewing and updating various handbooks, systems, and materials in preparation for the 2025-26 school year. This comprehensive process involves many staff members and departments. Key updates include:

·  Certified and Classified Staff Handbooks and LPDC Process materials

·  Program-specific handbooks: IEC Student Handbook, Opportunity School Handbook, Preschool Parent Handbook, 21st Century Learning Community Handbooks, and Bus/Van Driver Handbook

·  Public School Works training updates

·  Updates to the employee evaluation and management system

·  Revisions to communications materials, website content, and social media presence.

Planning is underway for several fall events:

·  Bus and Van Driver Training – Scheduled for Monday, August 4, 2025, at Archbold High School, this event includes a program through Ohio Schools Council and a hands-on training component. The training is being coordinated by Chad Rex and Larry Davis with support from district transportation leads.

·  NwOESC Administrators’ Conference – Set for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, this year’s theme is “Appreciation in Action: Elevating Education Through Leadership.” The event will feature a keynote from The Impact Group, along with sessions from CORAS, Ennis Britton, BASA, OAESA, OASSA, and OASBO.

·  Annual Fall Staff Meeting – Scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, with keynote speaker Dr. Katie Peters returning in person to present “Building Connections is HEART Work!” The day includes new staff welcome, key reminders, benefits highlights, milestone recognitions, lunch via food trucks, and afternoon breakout sessions or self-directed work time.

Superintendent Weir and Director Andy Hunter attended the 2025 OESCA Spring Conference in Columbus on May 12–13. With a component on strategic planning, the conference included interactive sessions and peer sharing on topics such as the use of AI, culture building through the “Portrait of a Professional” process, screen-free initiatives, and enhancing support in English Learner, Literacy, and Math programs. The conference provided valuable insight and networking with ESC colleagues from across the state.

•Adjournment: As all the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 6:46 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH  43502.

