NwOESC Board Approves 2025-26 Contracts, Bolsters Education Programs

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held May 27, 2025.

The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS:

•OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker reported on several legislative items of interest. The House Education Committee held its third hearing on HB 114, which would alter age requirements for kindergarten admission. The committee passed the bill.

The committee held its third hearing on HB 145, which would raise the minimum number of school hours. The House Education Committee also held its second hearing on HB 155 which would prohibit diversity, equity, and inclusion in public schools.

The committee also reintroduced HB 42 which would require certain agencies to collect and report data concerning the citizenship or immigration status of persons with whom they come into contact. The Senate Judiciary Committee held its third hearing on SB 62, which would allow civil penalties for illegally passing a school bus if the driver cannot be identified.

SB 62 directs fees and fines related to illegally passing a school bus to the bus safety grant fund at ODEW. Additionally, the bill designates the month of August as “School Bus Safety Awareness Month.”

•CFO/TREASURER: Mrs. Lorenzen thanked Sarah Kirkingburg and Brandi Nafziger for their work in completing the contract and salary notification information for board approval. Despite the busy season with contract renewals, salary notices, retirements, and resignations, they managed everything well.

She noted that two remaining district service agreements for 2025–26 will be expected to be ready for next month’s agenda. All approved 2025-26 agreements have been entered into ODE’s online portal, which requires both NwOESC and district approval by June 15 for state deductions to begin in July.

An energy rate of .05443 per KWH has been secured by joining the Ohio School Council’s Power4Schools consortium. The contract will go into effect July 1 for a two-year period.

She will be finalizing 2024–25 program costs for district distribution by June 6, with help from staff to ensure accuracy. Districts have reviewed their service data, and final invoice payments will be due by June 23.

•DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland shared that Chad Rex, Corey Todd, Larry Davis, Lisa Bailey, and she had a great time at the annual Employer Recognition Luncheon hosted by the NwOESC Work Transition Classes at Four County Career Center.

It’s always fun to spend time with students and hear about their school year! NwOESC is enrolling students in our new elementary MD classroom at Archbold, and at the elementary autism classroom at the IEC.

While we do not currently need to open a classroom at Archbold Middle School, we will continue to communicate with district administrators about student needs and could utilize this classroom in the future. Mrs. Gilliland shared two student success stories.

A preschool student at Edgerton was highlighted. Her mother wrote a letter outlining her progress this school year and thanking her teacher (Dawn Herman) and classroom paraprofessional (Sarah Herman). A middle school student at Edon in Mrs. Brooke Haines’ class was highlighted.

The student has made great strides in using her communication device. These are just a few of the countless success stories happening thanks to the teamwork of our fabulous educators, their families, and students!

•DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Hunter reported that last week, Mike Altman, one of the ESC’s designated AI Champions, participated in a “train-the-trainer” session hosted by Magic School, an AI company that has recently partnered with OESCA. This initiative is designed to support the integration of AI tools into Ohio classrooms.

With this training, Mike is now prepared to assist local teachers and administrators in exploring and implementing Magic School’s platform. His leadership will be key in guiding districts through this emerging area.

The deadline for Ohio educators to complete the state-mandated Science of Reading modules is approaching on June 30, 2025. Across the NwOESC, the majority of educators have already completed the requirement. For those still in progress, supervisors have provided personalized reminders.

Special recognition goes to Dorothy Lambert for her exceptional coordination and support—her efforts have been vital in ensuring that everyone stays on track.

Earlier this month, Mr. Hunter had the privilege of serving as a judge for the annual “Hicksville Shake” competition, which highlights students’ soft skills. The event challenged participants to think on their feet, respond to complex questions, engage in professional conversations, and demonstrate a confident handshake. The students represented Hicksville Schools with poise and professionalism.

Lastly, Mr. Hunter reported that he attended the Spring OESCA Conference, which offered valuable opportunities to connect with ESC colleagues from across the state. The event was filled with energizing discussions and forward-thinking ideas, providing fresh inspiration and new strategies to bring back to the team for the upcoming school year.

•DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex reported that the May 16 Technology Leaders meeting was attended by 30 participants, maintaining a strong average across the nine-month meeting cycle. He highlighted the value of this consistent engagement, emphasizing the dedication of these professionals. He noted that work on Data Privacy Agreements (DPAs), as required by Senate Bill 29, is ongoing and will become a major focus over the next two months. Mr. Rex stated that an approved list of vendors—those with whom the Northwest Ohio ESC has DPAs—will be posted by August 1st. He clarified that only tools from these approved vendors may be used with student data considered as personally identifiable information (PII). Mr. Rex also mentioned a collaboration with ESC Supervisor Michelle Kruse to create a webpage for the Defiance County Multi-Agency Planning group, which the ESC will host. This project is scheduled to begin soon. In addition, Mr. Rex attended the AI Summit in Toledo on May 1st, and an Ohio Cyber Reserve seminar on May 9th. He also announced that Remind, the ESC’s current communication platform since 2020, is being phased out by its parent company, Parent Square. Mr. Rex noted that he has begun discussions with the company to understand their new system and is in the process of developing a transition plan and obtaining a quote. On the operations side, Mr. Rex stated that the ESC has been working with José Salinas, Director of OMEC, and representatives from DataServ to design a new one-year agreement for a Zoom-based phone system. He added that OMEC’s fax line will also be transitioned to an eFax solution through Current Office. Mr. Rex introduced the development of an On-Board Instructor service designed to support member districts with bus driver training. He credited Mr. Larry Davis and the transportation supervisors’ network for their contributions in shaping this initiative. Mr. Rex also expressed thanks to several staff for the completion of recent IEC maintenance-operational projects.

•Approved the Following Consent Items:

• Minutes from the regular Board Meeting and Audit Finance Committee Meeting held April 29, 2025

• Financial Transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

•AGREEMENTS

Approve the following service agreements and MOUs:

– META Solutions to provide to NwOESC/OMEC, Service Support for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-NWOCA to provide to NwOESC, On-Site Technical (Rent-A-Tech) Services for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-Williams County Commissioners/Williams County Common Pleas Court-Juvenile/Probation Divisions to provide NwOESC, Attendance Officer Services for the period of 8/1/25-6/15/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Anthony Wayne Local Schools, Instructional Services at the Liberty Education Center for the 2024-25 school year.

-NwOESC to provide to Pettisville Local Schools, Extended School Year Services for the period of 6/2/25-6/27/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Wauseon Exempted Village Schools, Occupational Therapy & Other Related Services Evaluations (New Horizons Academy) for the period of 8/15/24-6/15/25.

-To approve Annual Service Agreements with the following districts for the 2025-26 school year per R.C. 3313.845:

Evergreen Local Schools

Hicksville Exempted Village Schools

Napoleon Area City Schools

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools

-Authorizing the execution and delivery of a master electric energy sales agreement between the district and Power4Schools’ endorsed electric supplier, Engie Resources LLC for the period of July 2025 – June 2027.

Ratify the following service agreement:

-Northern Buckeye Education Council to provide to Ohio Migrant Education Center, IP Telephony Managed Services (Zoom Native) and IPTMS Hardware for the period of 5/27/25-5/27/26.

•Approved Recommendation Items:

-Approved the Independence Education Center/Northwest Ohio Opportunity School Calendar for 2025-26 as presented at the April 29, 2025 meeting.

-Approved the following policy recommendations:

Bylaw 0131.1 Technical Corrections Revised Bylaw 0171 Review of Policy Rescind Policy 1422.01 Drug-Free Workplace New Policy 1613/ 3213/4213 Student Supervision and Welfare Revised Policy 2340 Field and Other District-Sponsored Trips Revised Policy 2460 Special Education Revised Policy 5223 Released Time for Religious Instruction New/Revised Policy 5330 Use of Medications Revised Policy 5350 Student Health, Wellbeing, and Suicide Prevention Revised Policy 5751 Parental Status of Students Revised Policy 5780.01 Parents’ Bill of Rights New Policy 7421 Restrooms, Locker Rooms, Shower Rooms, and Changing Rooms New Policy 8142 Criminal History Record Check for Contracted School Services Revised Policy 8452 Automated External Defibrillators (“AED”) and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Revised

-Approved Resolution to Rescind Prior Board Action(s) and Adopt Special Education Model Policies and Procedures – V1.0 2025

•RETIREMENTS Franks, Sherryann, Bus Driver, Effective 7/31/2025 Ray, Cheryl, Paraprofessional, Effective 5/31/2025 Kruse, Amy, Intervention Specialist/VI, Effective 5/31/2025 Whitney, Kathy, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025 •RESIGNATIONS Donnelly, Amara, Paraprofessional, Effective 5/31/2025 Ellerbrock, Mindy, Speech Language Pathologist, Effective 7/31/2025 Fausnaugh, Betsy, School Psychologist, Effective 6/30/2025 Mason, Shalyn, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025 McClellan, Jacob, School Psychologist, Effective 6/30/2025 Radabaugh, Jacque, Paraprofessional, Effective 6/1/2025 Smallman, Kim, Job Trainer, Effective 7/31/2025 Yeager, Julia, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2025 Weber, Julie, Social Media Coordinator, Effective 7/31/2025

•EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS CONTRACTS Certified Administrative Name Contract Length Leatherman, Michelle ADM-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Storrer, Jenna ADM-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Bell, Heidi ADM-2 YR 7/1/2022-6/30/2024 *correction Bell, Heidi ADM-3 YR 7/1/2024-6/30/2027 Certified Limited Name Contract Length Recker, Emma CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Suman, Katie CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Classified Limited Name Contract Length Chovan, Amy CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Croskey, Lyndsey CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Fryman, Elizabeth CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Hendricks, Krista CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 McAuliffe, Christine CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Shepherd, Carrie CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Smith, Meridian CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Spurgeon, Amy CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Street, Jessica CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 Weis, Ashley CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026 CONTRACTS Certified Limited Name Contract Length Ayers, Grace CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Ball, Madison CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Barranco, Corina CERT-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Blair, Nicole CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Deuel, Jenny CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Elton, Grace CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Haines, Brooke CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Hawkins, Kayla CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Hug, Skeat CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Kitchenmaster, Jenifer CERT-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Morris, Alexis CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Patton, Paige CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Richmond, Karli CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Rutledge, Stacy CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Snyder, Taylor CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Wagner, Staci CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Wolf, Phillip CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026 Wolff, Kristin CERT-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Baker, Sarah CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Beck, Amy CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Buckland, Danielle CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Burton, Angie CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Englehart, Jamie CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Estrada-Guerrero, Taylor CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Karcher, Donald CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Kersey, Kaitlin CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Lind, Terry CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Nelson, Natalie CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Prigge, Cailyn CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Radabaugh, Ian CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Samlow, Alexis CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Schubert, Katherine CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Smiddy, Kristen CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Stein, Jason CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Waidelich, Abby CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Yenser, Katelyn CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Altman, Melissa CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Beck, MaryBeth CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Chafins, Sarah CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Cook, Adam CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Donaldson, Kathryn CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Fogt, Sara CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Gleckler, Liza CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Hills, Bowen CERT-4 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2029 James, Elizabeth CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Kaiser, Sabrina CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 McCann, Lindsey CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Olnhausen, Lynnette CERT-4 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2029 Pavel, Catlyn CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Roehrig, Jackie CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Rosebrock, Annette CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Russell, Bethany CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Sidle, Shanna CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Strauss, Hayley CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Wells, Jenna CERT-4 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2029 Classified Limited Name Contract Length Bailey, Lisa CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2026 Avina, Josephine CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Beaverson, Jeri CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Beers, Lauren CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Blanchard, Heather CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Blevins, Crystal CLASS-2 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2027 Bolich, Cynthia CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Brown, Shaylee CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Caudill, Courtney CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Cavanaugh, Kimberly CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Coburn, Alicia CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Crosser, Leiah CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Davis, Larry CLASS-2 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2027 Decker, Mackenzi CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Etue, Sarah CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Gifford, Chantel CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Gilsdorf, Jodi CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Hartman, Carolee CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Hazelton, Ashley CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Herman, Sarah CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Hill, Kaytlyn CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Hounshell, Rebecca CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Jackson, Alayna CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Jacobs, Mandi CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Johnson, Jennifer CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Johnson, Kristin CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Keefer, Breanna CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Kirkingburg, Sarah CLASS-2 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2027 Kroeckel, Alexis CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 LaGrange, Theresa CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Link, Sara CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Lutz, Rebecca CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 MacKinnon, Nicole CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Mason, Jaimie CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Mays, Ryan CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 McQuillin, Rodney CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Mefferd, Sarah CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Morris, Cari CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Myers, Janet CLASS-2 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2027 Nichols-Ewing, Jennifer CLASS-2 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2027 Niese, Amy CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Nusbaum, Nicholas CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Peck, Melissa CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Pena, Marina CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Powell, Carla CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Radel, Victoria CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Robinson, Jensyn CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Rondeau, Jaclyn CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Rush, Brynn CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Russell, April CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Sauder, Amy CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Scribner, Nicole CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Short, Andrea CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Silecchia, Jessica CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Siler, Kylie CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Singer, Diana CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Spencer, Christine CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Stokes, Madison CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Tansel, Grace CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Torres, Betsy CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Waters, Ashley CLASS-2 YR 7/1/2025-6/30/2027 Wilhelm, Janice CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Wilhelm, Rebecca CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Williams, Shelby CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Wittenmyer, Deborah CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Wolf, Grace CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Wolfrum, Amanda CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Wooley, Carrie CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Zeedyk, Tracy CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Certified Limited- Hourly Rate Name Contract Length Phillips, Kelley CERT-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 Classified Limited- Daily Rate Name Contract Length Rohrs, Abbie CLASS-2 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2027 SALARY NOTICES Certified Administrative Notice Name Bell, Heidi FY24 *correction Bell, Heidi FY26 Downing, Mariah Certified Notice Name Amspoker, Brooke Cheek, Jessica Clark, Shelby Cole, Rachel Elliott, Erin Ferguson, Matthew Fouts, Jill Funnell, Glenda Giesige, Lisa Giesige, Lisa Gribler, Catherine Guzzonato, Kristi Hensley, Megan Herman, Dawn Hintz, Kalli Jeffers, Hanna Johnson, Mandi Jones, Melinda Kelb, Buffy Keller, Kristina Keller, Raegan Klausing, Sandra Krolak, Michelle Lucas, Danielle Mabee, Susan Maloney, Katherine Mason, Gail McBride, Tiffany McGill, Neeley Merritt, Heather Mohring, Jody Nixon, Scott Norden, Rachel Patterson, Julie Ranzau, Christi Reinking, Lynlee Rentschler, Jessie Rodger, Michelle Rose, Mary Rufenacht, Tina Schlatter, Heidi Semer, Lexie Shively, Cheryl Shumaker, Matthew Stemen, Breece Thomas, Cheyenne Topoleski, Amy Tyson, Stephanie Varble, Brooke Wachtman, Tiffany Whitney, Adrian Wilhelm, Jenna Winters, Michelle Wise, Rhonda Certified Notice-Hourly Rate Name Kannel, Michelle Classified Notice- Daily Rate Name Groll, Kelly Lemley, Kandice Turpening, Patricia Classified Notice-Hourly Rate Name Kelly, Amanda Classified Notice-Hourly Rate Name Allison, Ami Ashbaugh, Darcy Babcock, Makayla Baden, Denise Bailey, Lisa Ball, Lisa Barnhart, Jennifer Barrett, Turner Barry, Melissa Beaverson, Courtni Beaverson, Megan Beck, Hanna Benson, Susan Bidlack, Melissa Black, Julie Bostelman, Cagney Boyd, Courtney Buchenberg, Sara Burill, Madelynn Carpenter, Megan Carpenter, Mikala Clark, Laurel Colegrove-Mitchell, Amy Cook, Debra Cook, Julie Cooley, Lindsay Damazyn, Amanda Davis, Amy Davis, Susan Decker, Amanda Delgado, Amber Dickmann, Kim Eckert, Stephanie Ensign, Andrea Evans, Madison Falkenberg, Margaret Fonseca, Leah Fouty, Jackie Geahlen, Amber Geiger, Carrie Gerig, Kristy Gibson, Miranda Godsey, Victoria Graber, Lori Graffice, Myra Greisinger, Kam Grunden, Ashlee Hanak, Marlo Herold, Nichol Herold, Nichol Hiler, Abigail Hiler, Kristen Hill, Dawn Howard, Peggy Huddle, Beth Huerta, Valentina Hughes, Kristan Kenner, India Kinn, Tami Konrad, Katelyn Lee, Alessandra Lynch, Sararita Mack, Jodie Martin, Ashley McQuillin, Kori Meeker, Lisa Millen, Catherine Miller, Amy Miller, Jennifer Mohler, Mary Moore, Mackenzie Moreno, Katelyn Mosko, Candace Mueller, Lisa Neff, Amy Nickels, Christina Nofziger, Kristie Nofziger, Rebecca Osterland, Lisa Otto, Trisha Parker, Laura Parrish, Christina Penrod, Sherry Phillips, Tara Proper, Tiffany Quigley, Michaela Ream, Amanda Rieger, Melisa Riester-Lumbrezer, Kellie Rufenacht, Dawn Runyon, Kristen Sabatino, Brandi Sager, Teresa Scarbrough, Alyson Schmitz, Deborah Schmucker, Elizabeth Schwab, Terri Seiler, Bronwyn Shively, Kendall Smith, Amanda Sobecki, Abbey Staugler, Desiree Sterken, Cara Sturgell, Lisa Sullivan, Dawn Sutter, Patricia Thompson, Melody Vance, Miranda Vogelsong, Nadina Wagner, Elizabeth Waite, Laura Walker, Theresa Walter, Taylor Weirich, Sara Weis, Tracey Wellman, Gina Wessell, Jenna Whitman, Lauren Willey, Alexis Wilson, Deborah Wolf, Erika Young, Rachel Zenz, Julie

2024-25 Substitute Teacher

Victoria Baden

2025-26 Substitute Paraprofessionals

Kayla Beldon, Pamela Bernath, Isabelle Cohara, Joni Culler, Sheri Faber, Cynthia Fay, Kana Franklin, Sandra Gearhart, Janet Grieser, Kelly Hamilton, Joie Henry, Sarah Herman, Sally Hogrefe, Samuel Luthi, Cynthia McCann, Zoe McMaster, Lori Moore, Dale Openlander, Martha Ringenberg, DeeAnn Simmons, Kim Smallman, Krista Snyder, Jennifer Spangler, Miranda Turner, Jill Van Horn

2025-26 Substitute Teachers

Leslie Albring, Peyton Armey, Dawn Baldwin, Barbara Beaman, Cathy Beck, Kayla Beldon, Matthew Benecke, Kyla Berg, Pamela Bernath, Dennis Bowers, Caitlin Brinegar, John Bucklew, Jami Cameron, Joseph Carone, Cynthia Champer, Isabelle Cohara, Raina Cox, Darlene Daugherty, Kathy Day, Debra Dennie, Mary Lou Erickson, Sheri Faber, Cynthia Fay, Courtney Fisher, Phillip Fogle, Christine Fraker, James Gallehue, Nancy Gallehue, Brecken Garretson, Jamie Gill, Greg Gobrogge, Jeff Gribler, Janet Grieser, Denise Grime, Laney Grimwood, Kelly Hamilton, Lindsay Hartman, Austin Harvey, Jordyn Hein, Joie Henry, Sarah Herman, Jerica Hollenbaugh, Rosceline Kieffer, Edward Koch, Susan Kozumplik, Stephen Lange, Gary Langenderfer, Jane Lesniak, Larry Long, Samuel Luthi, Debra Mack, Sarah Macsay, Chloe Martin, Jill Martinez, Makayla McAvoy, Cynthia McCann, Anne McCarty, Zoe McMaster, Kevin McQuade, Jennifer Mikuls, Sara Moden, Elle Mohler, Kelly Monnin, Lori Moore, Abbey Nafziger, Wendy Otte, Michelle Oxender, Roger Pence, Tess Pennington, Heather Poorman, Elaine Prentiss, Sydney Ranzau, Austin Rearick, Craig Rutter, Betty Sadowski, Rhonda Samples, Larry Saxton, Pamela Schwiebert, Bethany Singer, Dakota Sines, Alan Smith, Katelyn Smith, Tara Smith, Sharon Sobota, Ruth Soto, Jennifer Spangler, James Stoll, Steven Suchocki, Marilyn Thomas, Timothy Thompson, Kerry Vandock, Jill Van Horn, Melissa Warncke, Hannah Waterman, Renee Weaver, Natlie Wertz, Carrie Zeedyk

21st Century Site Coordinators

Defiance Elementary- Deanne Held, Julie Houck, Teresa Pfeiffer

Defiance Middle School- Melissa Barnhart, Mary Frank

Hicksville- Katelyn Niehaus

21st Century Teachers

Defiance Elementary- Karri Ashbaugh, Virginia Becker, Angela Buchanan, Emily Cikity, Kelly Hasselbring, Deborah Rogers

Defiance Middle School- Cynthia Cereghin, Kimberly Engel, Jenna Gibson, Jodi Griffith, Lauren Helton, Olivia Hines, Amanda Kunz, Jana Lucas, Edward Miller, Amanda Rettig

Hicksville- Ryan Miser, Katelyn Niehaus, Jessica Saunders, Emily Sell, Heidi Turnbull

21st Century Program Assistants

Defiance Elementary- Lana Kiessling, Shelby Oury

Defiance Middle School- Stephanie Holbrook

Hicksville- Courtney Rittenhouse

•Summer Honors Academy Teacher

Reese Knowles

•Approved Personnel Recommendation Items:

Certified Limited Salary Notice Remer, Michael

Certified Administrative Limited Retire/Rehire Contract Lambert, Dorothy

Retired Classified Limited Contract Fauver, Warren Classified Limited Salary Notice George, Diana

Certified Non-

Renewals Bauerle, Amy Dunham, Jody Fraker, Chris Parker, Bryn

Classified Non-Renewals Fanfan, Dady Koppenhofer, Megan Ortner, Christina Rocher, Marc Speiser, Chadd Whitman-Drewes, Lindsay Wells, Illya

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:

· The March 11, 2025, NwOESC Business Advisory Council Minutes were shared. A big thank you to the Montpelier Exempted Village School District for hosting the meeting and sharing about their unique 3E and STEAM programming.

· Testimony regarding Am. Sub. H.B. 96 ESC Budget Priorities was shared as prepared by OESCA Executive Director, Craig Burford. ESCs are advocating for fair and adequate funding.

· A reminder was shared about the upcoming “Funding Our Future” community event scheduled for May 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the NwOESC.

· Information was shared related to contracted therapy and considerations related to service capacity and pension obligation considerations.

•SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Superintendent Kerri Weir shared several updates and highlights with the Board during the May meeting. The search for a Treasurer/CFO for North Central Local Schools has been reopened to expand the applicant pool. The posting will remain active through mid-June. Superintendent Weir and Treasurer Abby Lorenzen are continuing to collaborate with the Board and the Superintendent Search Committee to ensure forward progress.

In collaboration with Directors and Supervisors, Superintendent Weir recognized NwOESC staff members who have retired during the 2024-25 school year. Each honoree received a crystal apple, personalized cookies, and a certificate of appreciation delivered either to their district worksite or at the ESC. A photo collage is being created to commemorate their service and will be shared on the ESC’s website and social media platforms. This year’s honorees include:

· Sherryann Franks – 9 years, Bus Driver at IEC

· Melissa Hill – 13 years, Paraprofessional at Holgate

· Lynn Johnson – 22 years, Preschool Paraprofessional at Fayette

· Pat Kingsborough – 12 years, Office Specialist at OMEC

· Amy Kruse – 27 years, Intervention Specialist/VI

· Dorothy Lambert – 3 years, Education Consultant

· Cynthia McCann – 45 years, Paraprofessional at Wauseon

· Deborah Mutzfeld – 30 years, Intervention Specialist at IEC

· Debra Opdycke – 7 years, Speech Language Pathologist at North Central

· Cheryl Ray – 25 years, Paraprofessional at Swanton

· Julie Shawber – 25 years, Preschool Intervention Specialist at Holgate

· Susan Smith – 25 years, Paraprofessional at Evergreen

· Mike Volkert – 30 years, Intervention Specialist/Lead Teacher at IEC

· Kathy Whitney – 21 years, Paraprofessional at Wauseon

Superintendent Weir and Abby Lorenzen recently met with OMEC Director Jose Salinas to discuss the year ahead. Due to uncertainty around federal funding, the team is taking a cautious and flexible planning approach. The Superintendent expressed deep appreciation for Jose and his staff, who work tirelessly to identify eligible migrant students and connect them with vital educational resources.

The NwOESC team is actively reviewing and updating various handbooks, systems, and materials in preparation for the 2025-26 school year. This comprehensive process involves many staff members and departments. Key updates include:

· Certified and Classified Staff Handbooks and LPDC Process materials

· Program-specific handbooks: IEC Student Handbook, Opportunity School Handbook, Preschool Parent Handbook, 21st Century Learning Community Handbooks, and Bus/Van Driver Handbook

· Public School Works training updates

· Updates to the employee evaluation and management system

· Revisions to communications materials, website content, and social media presence.

Planning is underway for several fall events:

· Bus and Van Driver Training – Scheduled for Monday, August 4, 2025, at Archbold High School, this event includes a program through Ohio Schools Council and a hands-on training component. The training is being coordinated by Chad Rex and Larry Davis with support from district transportation leads.

· NwOESC Administrators’ Conference – Set for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, this year’s theme is “Appreciation in Action: Elevating Education Through Leadership.” The event will feature a keynote from The Impact Group, along with sessions from CORAS, Ennis Britton, BASA, OAESA, OASSA, and OASBO.

· Annual Fall Staff Meeting – Scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, with keynote speaker Dr. Katie Peters returning in person to present “Building Connections is HEART Work!” The day includes new staff welcome, key reminders, benefits highlights, milestone recognitions, lunch via food trucks, and afternoon breakout sessions or self-directed work time.

Superintendent Weir and Director Andy Hunter attended the 2025 OESCA Spring Conference in Columbus on May 12–13. With a component on strategic planning, the conference included interactive sessions and peer sharing on topics such as the use of AI, culture building through the “Portrait of a Professional” process, screen-free initiatives, and enhancing support in English Learner, Literacy, and Math programs. The conference provided valuable insight and networking with ESC colleagues from across the state.

•Adjournment: As all the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 6:46 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502.