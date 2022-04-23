Northwest State Celebrates Entrepreneurship At Its 8th Annual Entrepreneurship Forum

Facebook

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – Northwest State Community College celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of small businesses in hosting its 8th annual Entrepreneurship Forum on Thursday, May 5 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium.

This FREE event is open to all residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams Counties with a business idea and want help in moving it forward. A virtual component can also be coordinated for this year’s Forum, for entrepreneurs who prefer to do a virtual presentation.

VALUABLE EXPERIENCES

The 2022 Entrepreneurship Forum provides budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their ideas to a panel of experts from the region, and to network with those experts – both very valuable experiences. Premier Bank and

The State Bank & Trust Company will sponsor four state registration fees to open small businesses at the event as well! Local economic development directors from the five county area and lenders from Premier Bank and The State Bank and Trust Company will make up the advisory panel.

REMOVING BARRIERS

“Our goal is to always look for opportunities to give students and community members (the help) to open businesses that really drive the economies in those areas,” said Lisa Becher, business faculty at Northwest State.

Becher is also the State of Ohio Small Business Development Center Consultant in NW Ohio and a local business owner.

She has created a “semi-Shark Tank style” event that helps aspiring business owners by removing barriers to market.

“The Forum has been a wonderful opportunity for any community member or student to come up and network with a business idea they have.”

“One of the reasons I put this together was to break down barriers. We want to help, and move your ideas forward,” Becher continued.

HOW TO REGISTER

People can register for the Entrepreneurship Forum by emailing Lisa Becher at lbecher@NorthwestState.edu or NWOhioSBDC@gmail.com.

Registration is required for everyone and free of charge. Space is limited, and a virtual presentation option exists for those who prefer to present remotely.

“Free consultation services will be provided by the Small Business Development Center,” Becher said. Additional information on this event is available online at NorthwestState.edu/events.