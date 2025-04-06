Ohio News Media Association: The Village Reporter Earns Five Awards Including First Place For Sports Coverage

The Ohio News Media Association announced the winners of the 2025 Osman C. Hooper Awards last Thursday in Westerville, Ohio, celebrating the exceptional talents of non-daily newspapers across the state.

This annual competition highlights the dedication and creativity of editors, writers, photographers, designers, and their teams.

Participating newspapers were divided into two divisions based on circulation: Division A for newspapers with circulations of 2,001 and above, and Division B for those with circulations of 2,000 and below.

The Village Reporter’s Award-Winning Achievements included:

1st Place – Best Feature Photo (Division A)

Photographer: Jacob Kessler

Photo Title: F-16 Jet Fighter in Full Flight

This photo also stood out in the feature photo category, earning top honors for its exceptional quality.

1st Place – Sports Coverage (Division A)

Nate Calvin, Sports Director; Forrest R. Church, Publisher; The Village Reporter Staff

Judges commended the team for its “full, well-rounded coverage of a wide variety of sports and teams.”

3rd Place – Best Sports Photo (Division A)

Photographer: Rich Harding

Photo Title: Basketball – Look of Determination

Judges highlighted the photo’s ability to capture the raw intensity of the athlete, noting, “The expression is great.”

3rd Place – Editorial and Commentary (Division A)

Title: What Is Wrong with Society – A President Shot

Author: Forrest R. Church, Publisher

This editorial reflects on the dangers of divisive rhetoric and calls for unity and mutual understanding after former President Trump was nearly assassinated.

2nd Place – Advertisement Design

Forrest R. Church, Publisher

Recognized for its creative and effective advertisement design within the Williams County 200th Tribute.