Ohio: Regulations On Blowing Lawn Clippings Into Roadway

NEWSPAPER STAFF REPORT – In Ohio, the law regarding the placement of injurious materials on roadways is outlined in the Ohio Revised Code 4511.74. This law prohibits the placement or dropping of any materials that may damage or injure any person, vehicle, or animal traveling along or upon a highway, lane, road, street, or alley, with the exception of substances placed upon the roadway by proper authority for repair or construction purposes.

However, it’s important to note that while this law addresses injurious materials, it does not explicitly mention grass clippings. According to Sheriff Roy Miller of Fulton County, Ohio, the Ohio Revised Code 4511.74 does not specifically mention lawn clippings. He clarified that while the state law does not prohibit blowing grass clippings onto the street, municipalities and villages may have their own ordinances against this practice.

Sheriff Miller emphasized that the issue arises from the potential civil liability of homeowners if accidents occur due to grass clippings on the road. He cited a case where a lawsuit was brought against a homeowner due to a motorcycle accident allegedly caused by grass clippings in the road. Therefore, while there may not be a criminal conviction at the state level, homeowners should be aware of the potential civil liability associated with this practice.

Blowing grass clippings into the roadway can create a hazard for motorcycle riders, as the clippings may reduce traction and cause slippery conditions on the road. This poses a significant risk to motorcyclists, who are particularly vulnerable to loss of control or accidents caused by slippery surfaces. Therefore, it’s important for homeowners to consider these potential hazards and take measures to avoid creating unsafe conditions for all road users, including motorcyclists.

While Ohio state law does not explicitly prohibit blowing grass clippings onto the street, homeowners should be mindful of potential civil liability, local ordinances, and the hazards this practice may pose to all road users, especially motorcycle riders.