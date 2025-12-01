Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Pedestrian Crash On I-475 Claiming Lives Of Two Pedestrians

Maumee, OH — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 475 near US 20A in Maumee, Lucas County, on November 29, 2025, at approximately 5:22 p.m.

According to initial reports, a tan Lincoln MKS driven by Jake Seibert, 19, of Holland, Ohio, was traveling southbound on Interstate 475 when the vehicle struck two pedestrians. The pedestrians were walking on the left shoulder next to their disabled semi-truck at the time of the incident.

One of the pedestrians, Amandeep Amandeep, age 30, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second pedestrian, Capshan Khosa, age 29, of Brampton, Ontario, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities have stated that alcohol and drug impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.