Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash On US 24 Near Defiance

Defiance — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on July 10, 2023, at approximately 12:17 am.

The crash occurred on westbound US 24 west of Baltimore Street in Defiance Township, Defiance County.

Brayan Cabanzo-Cano, age 21, of Hicksville, Ohio was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on US 24 in the westbound lanes when he was struck head on by a 2022 International semi-tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was driven by Mingat Singh, age 24, of Greenwood, Indiana. After the collision, both vehicles went off the right side of the roadway into a nearby ditch.

Brayan Cabanzo was transported to ProMedica Defiance with serious injuries and was then flown by air ambulance to ProMedica Toledo.

A right front passenger in the Chevrolet Cruz, Jose M. Carrillo-Cabanzo, age 24, of Hicksville, Ohio, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The westbound lane of US 24 was closed for several hours as a result of the crash. All occupants involved in the traffic crash were wearing their safety belts; however, alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash.

The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Police Department, Defiance Fire and EMS, Noble Township Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and John’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.