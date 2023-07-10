Helen Fitzenrider (1939 – 2023)

(Resided In Rural Stryker)

Helen Mae Fitzenrider, age 83, of rural Stryker, passed away at Fountain Park Inn on July 8, 2023. Helen spent her life caring for her family and her home.

Helen was born on July 28, 1939 in Rockford, Ohio, to the late Edward L. and Louise (Fauth) Hardesty. On September 12, 1958, Helen married the love of her life, Richard, who preceded her in death in 1998.

Helen was an avid vegetable and flower gardener. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and also word find puzzles. Above all, Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother.

Surviving Helen is her daughter, Nanci Good of Florida; son, Edward Fitzenrider of Stryker; daughter, Judy (David) Keller of Stryker; and son, Scott (Laura) Fitzenrider of Ottawa Lake, MI. She is also survived by grandson, Levi Keller; and siblings, Russell Hardesty, Roland Hardesty, and Jo Ann Beucler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents; and siblings, Clarabelle Watson, Betty Browns, and Arlo Hardesty.

Visitation for Helen will take place on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the First Baptist Church of Stryker from 10am to 12pm. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at the church, with Elder Dennis St. John officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Stryker or Camp Lakota in Defiance.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Fitzenrider family.