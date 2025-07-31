Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Lucas County Injury Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a commercial vehicle injury crash that occurred on July 31, 2025, at approximately 3:51 a.m. The crash occurred on I-475 near milepost 14 in Sylvania Township, Lucas County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Mack semi tractor-trailer, operated by Ousman Diallo, age 32, of Memphis, Tennessee, was traveling westbound on I-475 when he lost control of his semi-truck.

The semi-truck then went off the left side of the roadway striking the concrete median barrier, which caused the fuel tank to rupture and spill a large amount of diesel fuel onto the interstate.

I-475 was fully closed for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes and now has now partially reopened as cleanup continues.

The driver was transported by Sylvania Township EMS to the ProMedica Toledo Hospital for minor injuries. The driver was also cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Sylvania Fire and EMS, Sylvania Township Police Department, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, Wright’s Tire and Auto, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The incident remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorist to drive cautiously in inclement weather, and to always wear safety belts.