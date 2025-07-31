Wilson Sanchez (1982 – 2025)

Wilson Andres Duque Sanchez, age 42, of Wauseon, passed away on July 26, 2025. Wilson worked in construction.

Dear Brother and Son, Wilson Andrés,

We are so blessed you are a part of our lives. Please know that we love you deeply, with all our hearts. Your energy and enthusiasm for life touched us all, and we will forever carry that spark within us.

We are so proud of you for graduating from college, for earning your Business degree, and for chasing your dreams with courage and determination.

Your fearless and adventurous heart led you to countless places and brought you into the lives of people from all walks of life.

We always admired your deep love for soccer and how you led your teams with pride and passion as their captain.

That same love and passion were your motivation to create your masterpiece (“Juega Conmigo” App). We are deeply sorry it wasn’t finished despite all the effort you put into it.

But your true mark in life was the unconditional love you gave us, and the care for animals, even knowing they would never be able to repay you.

Wilson Andres is survived by his mother Marleny, sister Helen, brother-in-law Joe, and nieces Fran, Tatiana, and Mia. He is also lovingly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

We are left puzzled, how, after all your experience driving through some of the world’s busiest, wildest cities, this had to happen.

Our comfort is that… In the days before, even on that very day, you told us you were happy about your upcoming projects and that you have to go Saturday…”And you left”.

We know your heart aches for those involved in your final moments, and we know you would wish them peace and healing, and we do too.

Please know that we love you deeply and that we will miss you every single day for the rest of our lives.

I love you, Wilson Andres… Rest in peace in Jesus’ name…

Surviving Wilson are his sister, Helen (Joseph); mother, Marleny; nieces, Mia and Tatiana; and Fran. Visitation for Wilson will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at the St. Caspar Catholic Church (1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, OH 43567), from 9 am to 11 am, with mass following visitation at 11 am. Rev. Michael Diemer will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the St. Caspar Cemetery (W. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements. The obituary for Wilson was lovingly prepared by his family.