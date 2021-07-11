Ohio State Patrol Investigating Car vs. Motorcycle Injury Crash In Swanton Township

Swanton Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash that occurred on US 20A at SR 64 in Swanton Township, Lucas County, at approximately 11:50 A.M. on July 10, 2021.

A Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Matthew O’Connell, 26 years of age, of Sylvania, Ohio, was traveling east on US 20A. A Dodge Caravan, operated by Mary Kihslinger, 79 years of age, of Toledo, Ohio, was traveling west on US 20A.

Ms. Kihslinger performed a left turn at the intersection to travel south on SR 64 when her vehicle was struck by Mr. O’Connell’s motorcycle. Mr. O’Connell was ejected from the motorcycle.

Mr. O’Connell was transported by Lifeflight to St. Vincent Medical Center with serious injuries. Ms. Kihslinger was not injured.

Mr. O’Connell was not wearing a helmet. Ms. Kihslinger was wearing her seat belt.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

No charges have been filed at this time. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours. The crash remains under investigation.