Ohio State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Williams County

Superior Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on March 7, 2023 at approximately 1:12 P.M. at the intersection of County Road G and County Road 12 in Superior Township, Williams County.

William L. Goddard, age 86, of Montpelier, Ohio, was in a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette northbound on County Road 12 when he failed to yield from a stop sign at County Road G.

Neil R. McGill, age 38, of Bryan, Ohio, was in a Kenworth T800 traveling westbound on County Road G and struck Mr. Goddard in the intersection. Mr. Goddard was not wearing his seat belt.

He was transported to Bryan Hospital by Williams County EMS where he succumbed to his injuries. Mr. McGill was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Defiance Post was assisted by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Fire Department, Williams County EMS, and Williams County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to always wear their safety belts and to never drive distracted.