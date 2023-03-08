Vickie Ernst (1950-2023)

Vickie Sue Ernst, age 72, peacefully passed away at her Wauseon home under hospice care, with her loving family by her side

She was born on July 17, 1950 in Wauseon to the late Smith Moser and Virginia (McGhee) Moser.

Vickie graduated from Delta High School and later attended Ohio University in Athens; where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism.

On December 20, 1974, she married Bruce L. Ernst and shared nearly 40 years together, until his passing on October 3, 2014. Vickie and Bruce cofounded Bruce Ernst Asphalt, Inc. in 1974 and still proudly in operation today.

Vickie enjoyed crafting, thrifting and sewing. She also was an avid collector, including snails, fabric and books.

Most of all, Vickie loved her family and caring for B.J and others; while being an advocate for those with disabilities.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Viginia (David) Ganster of West Unity, Charity (Randy Tussing) McGuire of Fayette and B.J. Ernst of Wauseon. Sister, Lorelli Moser (John Wojtyna) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren, D.J. (Mindy) Paige, Teryn Ganster, Emma Ganster, Zephram Ganster, Sophia McGuire, with one on the way, and former son-in-law, Justin McGuire.

A memorial gathering is pending and will be announced at a later date. Private interment will be with her husband, Bruce at Young Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to ProMedica Hospice, 5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, Ohio 43560 in Vickie’s memory.

