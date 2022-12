Police News & Court Logs For December 21, 2022

BRYAN POLICE

December 6th

•1104 S Main St, Business Check

•1113 S Main St, Business Check

•915 E Bryan St, Assist Other Department

•611 S Main St, Lockouts

•1700 E High St, Harassment

•1500 Center St, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•522 W Bryan St, Harassment

•142 N Main St, Property Found

•118 Gary Dr, Hang up 911

•1426 E High St, Lockouts

•403 S Main St, Suspicious Person

•Portland/High, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•324 Fairview Dr, Juvenile Complaint

•427 N Allen Dr, Lockouts

•Wilson/Cherry, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•224 S Main St, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•115 Holden St, Assist Required Civilian

December 7th

•Main/Wilson, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1116 S Main St, Business Check

•1202 S Main St, Business Check

•341 W High St, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1118 Clover Rd, Death-Natural

•Main/Trevitt, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•918 S Union St, Hang up 911

•308 N Union St, Auto Violation

•1000 W Fountain Grove Dr, Assist Other Department

•1207 S Main St, Crew

•807 E Wilson St, General

•1724 Colonial Ln, Assist Required Civilian

•1399 E High St, Assist Other Department

•1700 E High St, Violation CPO/TPO

•1210 S Main St, Assist Required Civilian

•215 N Emmet St, Family Trouble

•4125 ST RTE 576, Crew

•217 S Main St, Well-being check

•810 Haven Dr, Assist Required Civilian

•1700 E High St, Suspicious Person

December 8th

•Bavarian/Palmer, Suspicious Person

•341 W High St, Business Check

•1420 W High St, Business Check

•860 W Mulberry, Auto Suspicious

•1207 S Main St, Assist Other Department

•509 E Trevitt St, Larceny

•100 Elm Dr, Assist Other Department

•1004 Greystone Dr, Hang up 911

•1102 Bellaire Ave, Assist Required Civilian

•911 E High St, Fail to Pay

•348 E Edgerton St, Well-being check

•1215 S Main St, Narcotics

•1038 Cardinal Dr, Juvenile Complaint

•335 N Main St, Auto Suspicious

•1026 S Union St, Lockouts

•1038 Cardinal Dr, Juvenile Complaint

•1202 S Main St, Assist Other Department

•906 Parkview Ave, Assist Required Civilian

•308 N Union St, Assist Required Civilian

•936 E Wilson St, Assist Required Civilian

December 9th

•304 W High St, Assist Other Department

•600 S Main St, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•633 S Walnut St, Junk Vehicles

•118 Gary Dr, Junk Vehicles

•403 E Bryan St, Trash Complaint

•1604 S Main St, Assist Required Civilian

•1380 S Main St, Hang up 911

•860 W Mulberry St, Escort-Funeral

•336 W High St, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1215 S Main St, Accident- no injury

•121 Palmer Ln, Family Trouble

•1215 S Main St, Larceny

•316 S Beech St, Crew

•316 S Beech St, Assist Other Department

•1700 E High St, Assist Required Civilian

•1215 S Main St, Trespass

•924 E High St, Suspicious Person

•304 W High St, Assist Required Civilian

•304 W High St, Assist Other Department

•Main/High, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•610 E Bryan St, Assist Other Department

•936 E Wilson St, Assault

•324 N Williams St, Lockouts

•1215 S Main St, Assist Required Civilian

•406 Center St, Assist Other Department

•126 W Elm St, Warrants

•Mulberry/Walnut, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•Main/Bement, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•0 ST RTE 15, Traffic Detail

•Lynn/Trevitt, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1604 S Main St, Crew

•High/Emmet, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•South/Union, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•South/Union, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•304 W High St, Hang up 911

•1304 Colonial Ln, Forgery/Fraud

•201 Palmer Ln, Harassment

December 11th

•312 W Main St, Assist Other Department

•716 S Main St, Hang up 911

•716 S Main St, Assist Required Civilian

•123 E South St, Burglar Alarms

•238 Vine St, Well being check

•Union/Mulberry, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•High/Emmet, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1113 S Main St, Warrants

•620 E Mulberry St, Warrants

•4103 Co Rd 15-D, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•0 E Wilson St, Juvenile Complaint

•1604 S Main St, Disturb Peace

•110 E Pierce St, Suspicious Person

•1400 S Main St, Harassment

•High/Union, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•High/Union, K-9 Assist

•201 John St, Suspicious Person

December 12th

•319 E Wilson St, Doors Open

•215 N Emmet St, Family Trouble

•1000 W Fountain Grove Dr, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1412 Rays Dr, Harassment

•413 S Allen St, Junk Vehicle

•215 N Myers St, Trash Complaint

•2107 Industrial Dr, Lockouts

•860 W Mulberry, Escort-funeral

•521 E Bryan St, Lockouts

•5842 ST RTE 15, Crew

•300 E High St, Assist Required Civilian

•1120 E High St, Harassment

•437 W Bryan St, Well-being check

•400 N Portland St, Hang up 911

•1700 E High St, Well-being check

•500 E Bryan St, Warrants

•1380 S Main St, Burglar Alarms

•Main/High, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•Main/Foster, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•Mulberry/Allen, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•Main/US RTE 127, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•Main/Foster, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•1009 Colonial Ln, Assault

•214 N Emmet St, Assist Required Civilian

•1517 Colonial Ln, Well-being check

•813 E Maple St, Crew

December 13th

•214 N Emmet St, Assist Required Civilian

•High/Townline, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•403 S Main St, B&E

•300 W Bryan St, Well-being check

•924 E High St, Well-being check

•1700 E High St, Junk Vehicles

•511 N Union St, Assist Required Civilian

•201 Palmer Ln, Forgery/Fraud

•620 E Mulberry St, Property Damage

•1700 E High St, Assist Required Civilian

•200 N Emmet St, Warrants

•South/Walnut St, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

•233 Townline Rd, Auto Suspicious

•515 E Mulberry St, Crew

•Union/Wilson, Signal 3/ Traffic Stop

WAUSEON POLICE

December 7th

•419 Cherry St, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1095 N Shoop Ave, Lost/Found/Recovered

•219 S Fulton St, Funeral Escort

•840 W Elm St Unit 404, Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, Run Away Or Unruly

•1285 N Shoop Ave, Juveniles

•N Shoop Ave@Airport Hwy, Lost/Found/Recovered

December 8th

•495 E Airport Hwy, Lost/Found/Recovered

•352 Barbara Dr, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•245 W Chestnut St, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1379 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•744 Fairway Dr Unit 22, Disorderly Conduct

•415 Cole St Unit 32, Civil Matter

•840 Parkview, Alarm Drop

•1495 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

December 9th

•812 Burr Rd, Scam

•422 Indian Rd, Welfare Check

•485 E Airport Hwy, Accident (Property Damage)

•230 Clinton St, Tpo Violation

•1250 N Shoop Ave, Larceny

•1075 N Shoop Ave Unit 4, Accident (Property Damage)

•134 N Fulton St, Threats/Harassment

December 10th

•1497 N Shoop Ave, Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St, Civil Matter

•840 W Elm St Unit 404, Sex Offense

•485 E Airport Hwy, Disorderly Conduct

•840 Parkview, Juveniles

December 12th

•234 Vine St, Run Away Or Unruly

•950 E Oak St, Run Away Or Unruly

•137 Clinton St, Scam

•1130 N Shoop Ave, Accident (Property Damage)

•625 Hemlock, Alarm Drop

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 34, Person In Crisis/Distress

December 13th

•435 Potter St, Welfare Check

•845 Hemlock, Telephone Harassment

December 14th

•810 N Shoop Ave, Suspicious Activity

•226 W Chestnut St, Welfare Check

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

December 8th

•7800.0 SH 109, YORK TWP, Identity Theft/Scam

•3402.0 Sh 109 Suite: 71, York Twp, Suspicious Person

•253.0 Maple, Metamora, Juveniles

•9393.0 Co Rd F, York Twp, Alarm Drop

•7637.0 Co Rd D, York Twp, Accident – Injury

•20128.0 Us 20, Gorham Twp, 911 Hangup

•9211.0 Co Rd J, Pike Twp, Animal Call

•25568.0 Co Rd G, German Twp, Accident – Property

•3402.0 Sh 109 Suite: 25, York Twp, Suspicious Person

December 9th

•17386.0 SH 2, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property

•Co Rd 19 / Sh 2, German Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•3402.0 SH 109 Suite: 40, York Twp, Unwanted Subject

•232.0 E Summit, Pettisville, Threats Or Harassment

•26851.0 Wallace Ln, Gorham Twp, Suspicious Activity

•10487.0 Co Rd 4 Suite: 37, Fulton Twp, Juveniles

•1263.0 Co Rd M, Fulton Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

•Us 20 Alt / Sh 66, German Twp, Accident – Injury

•26956.0 Us 20 Alt, Franklin Twp, Investigate Complaint

•1591.0 Co Rd 1, Swan Creek Twp, Civil Matter

•Co Rd 21 / Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Us 20 / Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, Welfare Check

•SH 108 / Co Rd S, Chesterfield Twp, Accident – Injury

December 10th

•Co Rd C / SH 109, York Twp, Accident – Hit Skip

•Co Rd F / Co Rd 10, York Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•8150.0 SH 108, Dover Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Co Rd B / Co Rd 6, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property

•12189.0 Co Rd C, York Twp, Peace Keep

•Us 20 Alt / Sh 66, German Twp, Accident – Property

•13439.0 Co Rd 7, Royalton Twp, Animal Call

•6629.0 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Injury

•Us 20 Alt / Co Rd 19, Clinton Twp, Accident – Injury

•10056.0 Co Rd 18-1, Dover Twp, Accident – Property

•Us 20 Alt / Co Rd 23, German Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•17321.0 Sh 2, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property

•22899.0 Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Larceny

December 11th

•129.0 Courthouse Plz, Wauseon, Civil Matter

December 12th

•14614.0 Co Rd H, Dover Twp, Investigate Complaint

•506.0 N Adrian, Lyons, Larceny

•129.0 Courthouse Plz, Wauseon, Civil Process

December 13th

•100.0 Depot, Archbold, Domestic Trouble

•6416.0 Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Threats Or Harassment/Telephone

•600.0 Lafayette, Archbold, Juveniles-Runaway Or Unruly

•1063.0 Lee High Dr, Swan Creek Twp, Suicide – Threats

•Co Rd M / Co Rd 6, Fulton Twp, Possible Ovi

•17000.0 Sh 2, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property

•3321.0 Co Rd 1, Swan Creek Twp, Domestic Trouble

•25154.0 Co Rd R, Gorham Twp, Suspicious Person

•14900.0 Co Rd H Suite: 146, Dover Twp, Investigate Complaint

December 14th

•12490.0 Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, Alarm Drop

•Co Rd M / Co Rd 13, Dover Twp, Accident – Property

•4874.0 Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, Traffic Offense

•Co Rd N, Amboy Twp, Threats Or Harassment/Telephone

•10110.0 Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, Assist Other Unit

•1301.0 Co Rd 2, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hangup

•9989.0 Co Rd 11, Pike Twp, Welfare Check

•5100.0 Us 20 Alt, Swan Creek Twp, Investigate Complaint

•25050.0 Co Rd M, Gorham Twp, Wires/Pole/Tree Down

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Krontz, Stephanie L (Edgerton) Fail Control. Waived Amount.

•Grube, David G (Bryan) 50/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Gilmore, Amanda E (Bryan) 39/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Wilson, Robin A (Pioneer) 39/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Reeder, David A (Montpelier) OVI/Blood (High). Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Reeder, David A (Montpelier) Fail Control. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Repp, Gregory D (Montpelier) 40/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Rohdy, Alexander R (Bryan) Assault. Defendant Plead Guilty; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within 3 Years, No Violent Or Threatening Contact With Tammy Buchs For Period Of 3 Years, Defendant Shall Obtain And Maintain Full-Time Employment During Period Of Supervision. Jail Time: 90 Days; Jail Suspended: 90 Days. Cost: $204.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Wesley C. Weichers, age 32, of Liberty Center, Ohio, previously pled guilty to one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, and one count of Assault.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Weichers trespassed in an occupied structure and inflicted or attempted to inflict physical harm on another.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Weichers to 3 years of community control. He ordered Mr. Weichers to serve 40 days in CCNO with credit for 4 days; pay prosecution costs; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; successfully complete the Partnership Parenting program with CCFA; be assessed at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; submit to random urinalysis and breath tests.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Weichers serving a 6 to 18 months in prison.

•Joel W. Fortier, age 43, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, previously pled guilty to Violating a Protection Order.

According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Fortier violated the terms of a protection order which he had previously been convicted of or plead guilty to violating two or more times.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Fortier to 5 years of community control. He ordered Mr. Fortier to be held at CCNO until he can enter the SEARCH Program in Bowling Green; successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any recommended aftercare; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; successfully complete any treatment recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; have no contact with the victim; and pay all court costs. Mr. Fortier received credit for 84 days served in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Fortier serving 6-12 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

December 4th

•807 E Lawrence St, Animal Problem

December 5th

•105 E Short St, Animal Problem

December 10th

•N Crane St & E Indiana St, Stray Animal

December 15th

•St Rte 576 & Co Rd J, Stray Animal

EDGERTON POLICE

December 2nd

•404 W Vine St, Juvenile

•233 E Morrison St, Lost Property

December 4th

•428 S Michigan Ave, Heart Problem

December 5th

•107 N Elm St, Well Being Check

December 7th

•113 Clarksville Rd, Co Poison Check

•358 E Gerhart St # 414, Medical

•144 E Morrison St, Suicide Threat

December 8th

•US Rte 6 & Co Rd 10, Traffic Offense

•38 Colonial Dr, Lockout

•328 W Vine St, Trauma

December 9th

•314 W Vine St, Lockout

•227 N Michigan Ave, 911 Hang Up

December 11th

•157 E Indiana St, Civil

•238 W Sargent St, Threatening

December 12th

•244 W River St, 911 Hang Up

December 13th

•303 W River St, Medical

•427 S Elm St, Medical

•E River E of N Michigan, Juvenile Problem

December 14th

•206 W Indiana St, PI Accident

•137 E Lynn St, Animal Problem

December 16th

•208 W River St, Medical

EDON POLICE

December 5th

•401 Woodville St, Domestic Violence

December 7th

•401 Woodville St, Burglary

•802 W Indiana St, Alarm

December 8th

•308 S Michigan St, Theft

•308 N Church St, Medical

•401 Woodville St, Civil

December 10th

•705 W Indiana St, Hit/Skip

December 14th

•206 W Indiana St, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

December 9th

•9866 St Rte 107, PI Accident

•TP MM 13.9 W/B, PI Accident

•Co Rd M75 & Co Rd 10, PI Accident

•St Rte 107 & Co Rd 675, PI Accident

•US Rte 20A Between Co Rd 1, PI Accident

•US Rte 20A Between Co Rd 1, PI Accident

December 10th

•Co Rd 12 & Co Rd 61, Mutual Aid

December 11th

•403 N Elm St, Co Poisoning

December 13th

•407 W Railroad St, Fire Alarm

•101 King St, Trauma

•24455 Co Rd F, Breathing

December 14th

•206 W Indiana St, PI Accident

December 15th

•14620 Selwyn Dr, Fire Alarm

HUMANE DEPARTMENT

December 10th

•228 E Depot St, Animal Abuse

•SR-66 S of US-6, Animal Abuse

MONTPELIER FIRE BASE 60

December 14th

•909 Snyder Ave, Alarm

MONTPELIER POLICE

December 2nd

•1320 Henricks Rd, 911 Hang Up

•13402 St Rte 15, Well Being Check

•120 N Harrison St, Unwanted Person

•303 W Water St, Theft – Automobile

•Platt St Bridge, Suspicious Activity

December 3rd

•Platt and Maple, Agency Assist

•1242 Snapdragon Dr, Lockout

•Rainbow Motel Rm 1, Child Abuse

•Across from McDonald’s, Stray Animal

•202 E Wabash Ave # C2, Trauma

December 4th

•107 W Main St, Intoxicated

•924 Charlies Way, Trauma

•533 Columbia St, B&E

•800 E Main St, Theft

•Ohio St & Empire St, Animal Problem

•101 E Madison St, Neighborhood Problem

•1444 Whitaker Way, Suspicious Activity

•602 S Monroe St, Lost Property

•715 Mill St, Neighborhood Problem

December 5th

•14620 Selwyn Dr, Citizen Assist

•1010 Lake Shore Dr, Unauthorized Use Vehicle

•W Water St & N Jonesville, Agency Assist

•814 Gravel St, Agency Assist

December 6th

•1454 Whitaker Way, Unwanted Person

•416 S Platt St, Agency Assist

•Co Rd M50 & St Rte 15, Well Being Check

•14212 Selwyn Dr, Medical

•1454 Whitaker Way, Keep The Peace

•924 Charlies Way, Suicide Attempt

December 7th

•516 Steuben St, Medical

•1103 Linden St, Agency Assist

•110 Broad St, PD Accident

•101 E Madison St, Citizen Dispute

•13402 St Rte 15, Domestic Violence

•204 W Brown Rd, 911 Hang Up

•Across from 514 E Jefferson, Suspicious Activity

•210 Vicki Dr, Well Being Check

•107 S Monroe St, Suspicious Activity

•924 Charlies Way, Medical

December 8th

•1100 E Main St, Counterfeit

•Co Rd K & Co Rd 13, Traffic Offense

•909 Snyder Ave, Lockout

•13402 St Rte 15, Lockout

•N/B SR-15 from Suburban Golf, Traffic Offense

•101 E Madison St, Well Being Check

December 9th

•13402 St Rte 15, Unwanted Person

•1015 E Brown Rd, Convulsions

•204 Park St, Trauma

•St Rte 576 & Co Rd J, Vehicle In Ditch

•110 Broad St, Lockout

•336 N Monroe St, Trauma

December 10th

•336 N Monroe St, Medical

•209 W Main St, Lockout

•1030 E Main St, Lockout

•202 E Wabash Ave # B5, Disorderly

•909 Snyder Ave, Police Request

December 11th

•312 W Main St, Fight

•13402 St Rte 15, Harassment

•1400 Carnation Ln # 10, Medical

•312 W Main St, Theft

•219 N Pleasant St, B&E

•924 Charlies Way, Medical

•505 W Main St, Mental

December 12th

•510 Bryant St, 911 Hang Up

•526 Bryant St, Trauma

•308 W Brown Rd, Domestic Violence

•627 Wood Dr, Intoxication

•1015 E Brown Rd, Juvenile

•St Rte 15 & Selwyn Dr, PD Accident

December 13th

•1015 Cherry St, Medical

•1201 E Main E Branch State, Alarm

December 14th

•206 W Indiana St, PI Accident

•530 Old Platt St, Trauma

December 15th

•514 W Court St, Civil

•1030 E Main St, B&E

•14620 Selwyn Dr, Fire Alarm

•St Rte 15 & St Rte 107, Traffic Offense

•116 W Jefferson St, Property Damage

•107 E Main St, PD Accident

•1444 Whitaker Way, 911 Hang Up

•107 W Main St, Suspicious Car

December 16th

•W Main St & N Monroe St, Agency Assist

•516 Bryant St, Civil

•13402 St Rte 15, Citizen Dispute

•S Pleasant St & Steuben St, Domestic Violence

•1701 Magda Dr, 911 Hang Up

•14620 Selwyn Dr, Medical

•225 W Main St, Keep The Peace

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

December 2nd

•10079 St Rte 576, Sick Animal

December 4th

•1533 St Rte 576, Trespassing

December 6th

•1, Montpelier, Dead Animal

•309 Orchard Hills Dr, Sick Animal

OHIO STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

December 2nd

•Co Rd F & Co Rd 1950, PD Accident

•SR-34 W/B CR-5, Traffic Offense

•Co Rd 150 & Co Rd Q50, PD Accident

December 3rd

•SR-576 Just N of Montpelier, PD Accident

•CR-12.50 Near Deerfield, PD Accident

•Co Rd J & Co Rd 750, Traffic Hazard

•Co Rd G & Co Rd 13, PD Accident

•Co Rd M50 & US Rte 127, PD Accident

December 4th

•12246 Co Rd C, PD Accident

December 5th

•St Rte 34 & Co Rd 2350, PD Accident

•Co Rd 15 & Co Rd R, PD Accident

•CR-D Between CR-17 and CR-, PD Accident

December 6th

•US Rte 6 & Co Rd 10, PD Accident

•US-20 W of CR-1.50, PD Accident

•CR-11 S of CR-Q, Traffic Hazard

December 7th

•Co Rd 1950 & Co Rd H, PD Accident

•SR-2 S of Bryan, PD Accident

•12163 Co Rd F, PD Accident

•19452 Co Rd !2, PD Accident

•Co Rd 21 & Co Rd H50, PD Accident

December 8th

•St Rte 34 & St Rte 576, PD Accident

•CR-K W of Montpelier, PD Accident

•US Rte 127 & Co Rd 1775, PI Accident

•Co Rd 2350 & Co Rd C, PD Accident

•US Rte 6 & St Rte 2, Animal Problem

•US Rte 6 & Co Rd 10, Traffic Offense

December 9th

•14331 Co Rd 725, PD Accident

•9270 US Rte 127, Traffic Offense

•9866 St Rte 107, PI Accident

•TP MM 13.9 W/B, PI Accident

•14797 US Rte 20A, PD Accident

December 10th

•St Rte 49 & US Hwy 20, Disabled Vehicle

December 11th

•312 W Main St, Fight

•St Rte 15 & Co Rd I, Traffic Offense

December 12th

•3583 Co Rd 13, Mailbox Damage

•St Rte 34 & Co Rd 12, PD Accident

December 14th

•Williams County, Traffic Offense

•St Rte 15 & Co Rd I, Suspicious

•SR-15 Between Bryan and We, Traffic Hazard

December 15th

•US Rte 6 & Co Rd 9, Traffic Offense

•US-127 S CR-M.50, Animal Problem

December 16th

•1571 Co Rd 14, PD Accident

•12601 St Rte 576, PD Accident

•US Rte 20 & Co Rd 2150, PD Accident

PIONEER POLICE

December 2nd

•108 N Wyandot St, Threatening

•108 N Wyandot St, Suspicious Activity

December 3rd

•102 S Maple St, Sick Animal

December 5th

•1010 Lake Shore Dr, Unauthorized Use Vehicle

•1021 Lake Shore Dr, Trespassing

•600 S State St, Medical

December 6th

•307 W Michigan St, Medical

•805 S State St # 13, Noise Complaint

December 7th

•302 S Third St, Trauma

•201 Ohio Ave, Trauma

•205 N Wyandot St, Agency Assist

December 8th

•805 S State St # 29, Harassment

•301 Cedar St # A, Civil

December 10th

•307 W Michigan St, Medical

•417 First St, Mental

•909 Snyder Ave, Police Request

December 11th

•312 W Main St, Fight

•417 First St, Domestic Dispute

•St Rte 15 & Co Rd I, Traffic Offense

December 12th

•510 S Maple St, Stray Animal

•304 Clark Ave, Medical

December 13th

•SR-15 N/B from Ace Corners, Traffic Offense

December 14th

•1070 Lake Shore Dr, Well Being Check

•Unknown, Deliver Message

December 15th

•First ST & N State St, PD Accident

•St Rte 15 & St Rte 107, Traffic Offense

•501 N State St, Animal Problem

•301 Cedar St # A, Civil

STRYKER POLICE

December 3rd

•SR-191 N Village Limits, PD Accident

December 5th

•309 W Curtis St, Medical

December 6th

•205 E Short St # 26, Trauma

December 7th

•205 E Short St # 26, Trauma

December 11th

•911 S Defiance St, Theft

December 13th

•111 E Allison St, Mental

•N Defiance St & Ellis St, Utility Problem

WILLIAM’S COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE

December 2nd

•SR-15 S CR-G, Suspicious

•Co Rd G & Co Rd 13, PD Accident

•3631 Lake St, Well Being Check

•17831 St Rte 34, Medical

•13408 Co Rd 6, Agency Assist

•1535 US Rte 20, Agency Assist

•SR-191 Just S of WEU W/S, Well Being Check

•3151 Co Rd 2425, Assault

•911 E High St, Agency Assist

•14553 St Rte 49, Citizen Assist

•19351 St Rte 15, Well Being Check

•11241 Co Rd 10A, Keep The Peace

•08407 CR-A, Missing Juvenile

•11058 Co Rd 21, Child Abuse

•8961 St Rte 107, Trauma

•9754 Co Rd 750, Juvenile Problem

December 3rd

•E Main St, Traffic Stop

•7975 St Rte 15, Lockout

•SR-576 Just N of Montpelier, PD Accident

•Co Rd J & Co Rd 750, Traffic Hazard

•CR-C E of CR-12.C, Suspicious Car

•SR-107 W of Montpelier, PD Accident

•CR-J/SR-576 Area, Animal Problem

•4392 Co Rd Q50, Unsecure Premise

•CR-16 N/B from CR-A, Traffic Offense

•St Rte 576 & St Rte 34, PD Accident

•CR-21.75/CR-K, 911 Hang Up

December 4th

•Co Rd G & Co Rd 1950, PD Accident

•2750 Co Rd 6, Suicide Threat

•Co Rd G & Co Rd 1950, Duty Weapon Use

•3375 Lake Rd, Agency Assist

•Co Rd 9 & US Rte 6, PD Accident

•2914 Co Rd 10, Disorderly

•12114 Co Rd 13, Neighborhood Problem

•9401 Co Rd D, Unruly Child

•10425 St Rte 15, Suspicious Activity

•9401 Co Rd D, Suicide Threat

December 5th

•Co Rd 15 & Co Rd R, PD Accident

•US Rte 6 & Co Rd 9, PD Accident

•10425 St Rte 15, Suspicious Car

•Co Rd 13 & Co Rd E, Hit/Skip

•1535 US Rte 20, Agency Assist

•5124 Co Rd 15, B&E

•8875 Co Rd F, Agency Assist

•11878 Co Rd F, 911 Hang Up

•St Rte 34 & Co Rd 7, 911 Hang Up

•11404 US Rte 20, Agency Assist

•22080 St Rte 2, Suspicious Car

•3579 St Rte 107, Vehicle In Ditch

•12082 St Rte 34, Trespassing

•Co Rd 12C & Co Rd 13, Domestic Dispute

•S/B CR-7 from CR-R, Suspicious Activity

December 6th

•Co Rd N30 & Co Rd 17, Extra Patrol

•8074 Co Rd 4, Domestic Dispute

•14548 Co Rd 12, Trespassing

•116 Multnomah St, Theft

•St Rte 576 & Co Rd D, PD Accident

•US-20 E of Spokes, PD Accident

•US Rte 20 & Co Rd 15, Disabled Vehicle

December 7th

•Kunkle Area, Suspicious

•SR-34 W/B from CR-18, Traffic Hazard

•108 W Elm St, Theft

•N/B Union from Frankie’s, Traffic Offense

•401 Woodville St, Burglary

•Co Rd 4 & Co Rd F50, 911 Hang Up

•St Rte 15 & Co Rd I, Traffic Hazard

•100 Lincoln St, Fraud

•15182 Co Rd D50, Telephone Harassment

•223 Illinois Dr, 911 Hang Up

•10497 St Rte 15, Domestic Violence

•12163 Co Rd F, PD Accident

December 8th

•209 N State St, Trauma

•SR-576 bet CR-P.50 and CR-, Traffic Hazard

•103 Sam Anna Dr, Fraud

•Co Rd G & Co Rd 18, Traffic Hazard

•US-6 W/B from Ridgeville, Traffic Hazard

•16243 Co Rd 1150, Animal Problem

•13408 Co Rd 6, Agency Assist

•1425 E High St, Agency Assist

•US Rte 127 & Co Rd 1775, Agency Assist

•6695 St Rte 15 #100, Neighborhood Problem

•1425 E High, Assault

•6695 St Rte 15 # 78, Neighborhood Problem

•208 Illinois Dr, Civil

•N/B SR-15 from Suburban Golf, Traffic Offense

December 9th

•St Rte 107 & St Rte 15, Disabled Vehicle

•1425 E High St, Agency Assist

•14331 Co Rd 725, Agency Assist

•Co Rd 13 & Co Rd G, Traffic Offense

•11952 Co Rd 15, Trauma

•Unk, Bryan, K-9 Usage

•CR-22.75 N SR-34, PD Accident

•21363 Co Rd M50, Fraud

•Co Rd 15 & Co Rd C, Agency Assist

•600 Lafayette, K-9 Usage

•Co Rd 15 & Co Rd C, Agency Assist

•16339 St Rte 15, Weapon Offense

•10366 Co Rd 1, Trespassing

•9866 St Rte 107, Agency Assist

•St Rte 49 & US Hwy 20, Vehicle In Ditch

•Co Rd M75 & Co Rd 10, PD Accident

•St Rte 107 & Co Rd 675, Vehicle In Ditch

•US Rte 20 & Co Rd 725, PD Accident

•St Rte 15 & St Rte 107, PD Accident

•8774 Co Rd I, Civil

•15676 Co Rd 19, 911 Hang Up

•7125 Co Rd I, Civil

•3389 Co Rd 2425, Assault

December 10th

•5571 St Rte 15 # 22, Noise Complaint

•3151 Co Rd 2425, Violation Of Pro Order

•10485 Co Rd 15, Wanted Person

•15123 St Rte 576, Agency Assist

•6641 Co Rd 2275, 911 Hang Up

•18212 Co Rd 150, 911 Hang Up

•15940 Co Rd 1150, Agency Assist

•4524 Co Rd 7, Animal Problem

•14547 Co Rd I, 911 Hang Up

•St Rte 49 & US Hwy 20 West, Disabled Vehicle

•St Rte 34 & Co Rd 1725, PD Accident

•St Rte 34 & Co RD 8, PD Accident

•SR-15 S of Williams County Line, Traffic Hazard

•313 Bryant St, 911 Hang Up

•7105 Co Rd P50, Theft

•909 Snyder Ave, Suicide Threat

•US Rte 127 & Co Rd 17, PD Accident

December 11th

•312 W Main St, Agency Assist

•13402 St Rte 15, Harassment

•8774 Co Rd I, Domestic Dispute

•14553 St Rte 49, Agency Assist

•312 W Main St, Agency Assist

•13292 Co Rd Q, 911 Hang Up

•13162 Co Rd E, Lockout

•Co Rd S & Co Rd 9, Agency Assist

•4437 Co Rd 12, Littering

•Co Rd 9 & Co Rd S, Duty Weapon Use

•403 N Elm St, Co Poisoning

•5169 Co Rd 15, B&E

•4637 Co Rd 1575, Agency Assist

•22853 Co Rd M10, 911 Hang Up

•10984 Co Rd 850, Suicide Threat

•US-6/US-127, Traffic Hazard

December 12th

•13046 US Rte 20A, Well Being Check

•St Rte 34 & Co Rd 1725, Traffic Hazard

•12909 St Rte 15, Unwanted Person

•Co Rd M50 & Co Rd 375, Animal Problem

•10485 St Rte 15, K-9 Usage

•21164 St Rte 34, Well Being Check

•404 E Main St, Well Being Check

•US-20A Between West Unity, 911 Hang Up

•4346 Co Rd E75, Trespassing

•US Rte 20A & Co Rd 1775, PD Accident

•4601 Co Rd 1575 # 101, Fraud

•US Rte 20A & Co Rd 1775, Duty Weapon Use

•9401 Co Rd D, Unruly Child

December 13th

•6954 Co Rd I, Well Being Check

•16020 Co Rd 7, B&E

•10558 St Rte 576, Theft

•1399 E High St, Agency Assist

•SR-34 W/B from CR-22, Traffic Offense

•CR-16 N of US-6, Traffic Offense

•24455 Co Rd F, Breathing

•1302 Co Rd I, PD Accident

December 14th

•12985 Co Rd H, Suspicious

•14553 St Rte 49, 911 Hang Up

•St Rte 15 & Co Rd I, Suspicious

•US-127 N/B from Bryan, Department Information

•15431 Co Rd 1150, Sex Offense

•Westgate, Agency Assist

•9465 Co Rd R, Lost Property

December 15th

•US Rte 20 & Co Rd 9, Traffic Hazard

•3687 Co Rd 9, 911 Hang Up

•1001 E Jackson St, 911 Hang Up

•14226 US Rte 20A, PD Accident

WEST UNITY POLICE

December 2nd

•N Lincoln St By North St, Traffic Offense

•1201 Oak St, Suspicious Car

•21738 Co Rd M50, Lockout

•124 Lynn St, Suspicious

•102 S Lincoln St, Menacing

December 3rd

•102 S Lincoln St, Keep The Peace

•327 S Main St, Neighborhood Problem

December 4th

•514 N Liberty St, Assault

December 5th

•200 N Lincoln St, Illegal Dumping

•501 E Church St, Keep The Peace

December 6th

•401 Water St, Unwanted Person

•715 E North St # 25, Information

•107 W Church St, 911 Hang Up

December 7th

•123 S High St, Juvenile Problem

•310 N Lincoln St, Medical

December 8th

•3389 Co Rd 2425, Agency Assist

•310 N Main St, Attempted B&E

•1006 E Meadow Dr, Agency Assist

•303 N High St, Animal Problem

December 9th

•W Jackson St & Swisher Ave, Mental