Ohioans Encouraged to Report Cemetery Maintenance, Safety Issues During Memorial Day Visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Ohioans prepare to visit cemeteries across the state this Memorial Day, the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is reminding the public to report any maintenance- or safety-related concerns they may notice while paying tribute to the men and women who served our nation. During this holiday and every day, Ohioans play a critical role in helping to ensure that cemeteries remain dignified, safe, and well maintained.

The Division currently oversees more than 4,100 active and public cemeteries throughout Ohio and works closely with cemetery operators to ensure a minimum level of care. Visitors who encounter issues such as damaged headstones, overgrown grounds, litter, unsafe walkways, or other maintenance problems are encouraged to first notify cemetery management. If concerns are not addressed, individuals are invited to file a complaint with the Ohio Cemetery Dispute Resolution Commission , a nine-member body that meets quarterly to review unresolved issues and assist in finding solutions through informal dispute resolution methods.

“As you're visiting these cemeteries, if you have concerns over things that you're seeing, whether it's safety or maintenance related, you’ll want to bring that to someone's attention. Of course, report it to the township and to the cemetery operators, but we are also a resource for you at the Department of Commerce at the cemetery section since we’re able to take and address complaints if you have them,” said Emma Wilson, Cemetery Registration and Regulation Chief with the Division.

Ohioans can submit cemetery-related complaints or concerns by visiting com.ohio.gov/CemeteryComplaint .

As part of its continued support for local cemetery operators, the Department is also highlighting the availability of its Cemetery Grant Program, which provides more than $100,000 annually in funding – up to $5,000 per award – to help eligible nonprofit cemeteries with exceptional maintenance (or non-routine) projects, equipment purchases, or training needs. Eligible cemeteries must also be active, meaning they should have had a burial within the last 25 years. The 30-day application window for FY 2027 grant will open July 1, 2026, and close on July 31, 2026. Interested cemetery operators can review grant requirements and submit applications through the online portal at com.ohio.gov/CemeteryGrant .

While the majority of grant recipients are eligible to apply for additional funds every other year, those that operate five or more eligible cemeteries may apply annually. Once project proposals are submitted, they are evaluated for a variety of criteria to determine who will ultimately be awarded funds.

During last year’s grant cycle, the Division awarded $104,000 in grants to 45 Ohio cemeteries located in 31 counties.

“The idea of this project is to be creative, to come up with things that you otherwise wouldn't be able to get done, you wouldn't otherwise have the funding for, and to finally get those projects accomplished with the grant program,” Wilson said.

In 2024, Fairfield Township in Huron County applied for and used $2,500 in awarded grant funds to repair 11 headstones, many for which were for veterans, that had been damaged by a tornado in 2023. Township Fiscal Officer Michelle Walcher says these repairs would not have been possible if not for the funds it received.

“The Cemetery Grant came across my desk and so it’s like ‘wow, that’s $2,500 that we can use toward fixing these monuments, because it was dangerous, some of them were knocked over,” Walcher said. “Our cemeteries are visited on a consistent basis, there’s almost always somebody here, and so we knew that was dangerous for little kids or anyone walking around, and we didn’t want anyone to get hurt.”

Additional questions about the Cemetery Grant Program may be directed to CemeteryGrants@com.ohio.gov <mailto:CemeteryGrants@com.ohio.gov> or 614‑466‑5384.

— Press Release

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