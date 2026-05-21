Ohio’s Wild Turkey Hunting Results Through Sunday, May 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Wild turkey hunters across Ohio have checked 14,886 birds during the spring 2026 hunting season as of Sunday, May 17, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

This year’s statewide total represents 23 days of hunting in the 83 counties that comprise the south zone, 16 days of hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties), and the 2,058 turkeys checked during youth-only hunting dates.

Ohio hunters have checked 14,886 wild turkeys during the spring hunting season.

Hunters had checked an average of 14,339 turkeys by the corresponding date in the previous three seasons (2023 to 2025) and reported 14,355 birds at this point in 2025.

The 11 counties with the highest totals for wild turkey harvest so far during the 2026 season: Tuscarawas (414), Ashtabula (409), Monroe (393), Belmont (392), Adams (386), Gallia (384), Highland (384), Guernsey (370), Brown (340), Harrison (329), and Meigs (329).

As of Sunday, May 17, the Division of Wildlife has issued 52,273 spring turkey permits that are valid throughout the 2026 season. Hunting is open in the 83 counties that comprise the south zone until Sunday, May 24. Hunting in the northeast zone is open until Sunday, May 31. Hunting hours are from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

The 2026 spring hunting season bag limit is one bearded turkey. Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license in addition to a spring turkey permit, unless exempted. Successful hunters are required to game-check their turkey no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day of harvest. Game check, licenses, and permits are available on the HuntFish OH app , via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System , or at a participating license agent. Game check can also be completed by phone at 1-877-TAG-IT-OH (877-824-4864). Complete details can be found in the 2025-26 hunting and trapping regulations .

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov .

— Press Release

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