OHSAA Football State Playoff First-Round Pairings

DIVISION IV REGION 14

No. 11 Wauseon (7-3) at No. 6 Wooster Triway (7-1) on Friday, October 29th @ 7pm

DIVISION VI REGION 22

No. 16 Delta (4-6) at No. 1 Archbold (10-0) on Saturday, October 30th @ 7pm

No. 12 Bluffton (5-5) at No. 5 Liberty Center (8-2) on Saturday, October 30th @ 7pm

No. 11 Attica Seneca East (6-4) at No.6 Tinora (9-1) on Saturday, October 30th @ 7pm

DIVISION VII REGION 26

No. 15 Spencerville (5-5) at No. 2 Edon (9-1) on Saturday, October 30th @ 7pm

No. 12 Ayersville (6-3) at No. 5 Leipsic (7-3) on Saturday, October 30th @ 7pm

No. 10 Patrick Henry (6-4) at No. 7 Antwerp (8-2) on Saturday, October 30th @ 7pm