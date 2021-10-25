Ricky Loomis (1961-2021)

Ricky J. Loomis, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, October 22, 2021, at Community Health & Wellness Centers-Bryan, after a brief illness.

Ric had worked at The Ohio Art Company for several years and had owned an aquarium business in Bryan.

He enjoyed drawing and painting, watching his fish, and spending time with his chihuahuas, Amigo, Foxy and Pokey.

Ricky was born on July 15, 1961, in Rantoul, Illinois, the son of Eugene H. and Fay I. (Ussery) Loomis. He was a 1979 graduate of Bryan High School.

Ric is survived by his mother, Fay I. Loomis, of Mnt. Grove, Missouri; sister, Sandra (Steve) Wright, of Bryan; his nieces and nephews, Shericia, Tim (Holly), Amy (Jon), Jamie and Alex; great-nephew, Tristin; great-niece, Cassidy (David); and great-great-nephew, Jayce.

He was preceded in death by his father; one sister, Glenda Summers; and nephews, Gabriel and Jonathon.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Shiffler Cemetery with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.