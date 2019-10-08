OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 7)

GMC, NWOAL, & TAAC Schools
Top 8 teams in each region qualify for playoffs which begin November 8th
DIVISION IV REGION 14
2. Wauseon (5-1)
DIVISION V REGION 18
9. Northwood (6-0)
DIVISION VI REGION 23
2. Liberty Center (6-0)
4. Archbold (5-1)
8. Fairview (5-1)
12. Tinora (4-2)
DIVISION VII REGION 26
2. Patrick Henry (5-1)
5. Edgerton (5-1)
7. Edon (3-3)
11. Cardinal Stritch (4-2)
