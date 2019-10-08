OHSAA Releases Weekly Football Computer Ratings (Entering Week 7)

GMC, NWOAL, & TAAC Schools

Top 8 teams in each region qualify for playoffs which begin November 8th

DIVISION IV REGION 14

2. Wauseon (5-1)

DIVISION V REGION 18

9. Northwood (6-0)

DIVISION VI REGION 23

2. Liberty Center (6-0)

4. Archbold (5-1)

8. Fairview (5-1)

12. Tinora (4-2)

DIVISION VII REGION 26

2. Patrick Henry (5-1)

5. Edgerton (5-1)

7. Edon (3-3)

11. Cardinal Stritch (4-2)

