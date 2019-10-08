Norville Volkman (1938-2019)

Norville Volkman, age 81, of rural Wauseon, passed away Monday morning, October 7, 2019, in his home. Prior to his retirement he had been a heavy equipment operator in the area for many years.

Norville was born in Wauseon on September 24, 1938, the son of Arthur and Magdalena (Rauch) Volkman. On June 6, 1958, he married Terry Zimmerman, and she survives. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon where he had held various offices. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He was a member of Friends of Harrison Lake, and he enjoyed antique tractors, gardening, camping, a good campfire, and his dog, Sugar Bear.

Surviving besides his wife, Terry, are three sons, Rick (Peggy) Volkman of Wauseon, Rich (Josie) Volkman of Wauseon, Randy (Michele) Volkman of Delta; one daughter, Robin (Terry) Goyette of Flint, MI. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Lavern Volkman of Wauseon; and one sister, Mary Lou (Larry) Leatherman of Liberty Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rhonda Volkman; and twin grandsons, Stephen and Dustin Volkman.

Visitation for Norville will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, also at the church, with Pastor Steven R. Geske, officiating. Interment will be private in the St. John’s Cemetery, Freedom Township.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Emmaus Lutheran Church, Tuesday With Arlene group at Emmaus Lutheran, or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

