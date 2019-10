GMC, NWOAL, & TAAC Schools

Top 8 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs which start on November 8th

Division IV Region 14

2. Wauseon (6-1)

Division V Region 18

10. Northwood (7-0)

Division VI Region 23

1. Liberty Center (7-0)

5. Archbold (6-1)

9. Fairview (6-1)

12. Tinora (5-2)

Division VII Region 26

3. Patrick Henry (6-1)

7. Edgerton (5-2)

8. Edon (4-3)

