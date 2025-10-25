OHSAA Removes Defending Division V State Champion Ironton From 2025 Football Playoffs

By: Nate Calvin

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

sports@thevillagereporter.com

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has removed Ironton High School from participation in the upcoming football playoffs due to numerous violations of the OHSAA’s recruiting bylaws over the last seven years according to a press release from the OHSAA on Saturday morning.

During the last several weeks, the violations were discovered by the OHSAA and shared with administrators and the coaching staff at Ironton.

Due to the extent of the violations, the penalties include a postseason ban this season, a postseason suspension of some members of the coaching staff next year (if they are coaching at an OHSAA member school), three years probation and a $7,500 fine.

The district also agreed to change local policies on enrollment and transfers and attend an educational seminar presented by the OHSAA staff. The postseason penalties and probation are specific to the football program.

Any additional violations of the recruiting bylaws during the probationary period will result in automatic postseason ineligibility for the next available tournament.

At this point, the OHSAA will not require Ironton to forfeit wins from previous seasons and the school will retain its 2024 Division V state championship.

Ironton was 8-1 heading into its final game of the regular season Friday night. In that game, Ironton allowed an ineligible student-athlete to participate, which results in a forfeiture. In the final computer ratings on Sunday, Ironton will be placed at the bottom of Region 19 in Division V.

The OHSAA’s investigation determined that some members of the Ironton football program had engaged in ongoing and coordinated recruiting efforts, including communications with parents and students regarding methods to influence other prospective athletes’ enrollment.

Records show deliberate efforts to conceal recruiting activity, including direction on how to avoid leaving evidence of infractions, which demonstrates an awareness of wrongdoing and an intentional effort to circumvent compliance.

The scope and coordination of these activities, as well as the number of impermissible contacts, represents a serious and pervasive violation according to the OHSAA.

“We are deeply disappointed in this determination, particularly because the sanctions imposed harm on students who were in no way involved in any wrongdoing, and we are particularly distressed about the impact on our seniors,” said the school district in a statement on social media Friday night.

“The initial proposed sanctions included a two-year ban from the playoffs. After consultation with attorneys who have the most successful experiences with legal challenges to OHSAA determinations as well as multiple local attorneys, it was their collective recommendation that we accept the negotiated sanctions presented to us at this point in time,” the statement added.

The Ironton district may choose to include additional penalties.