Original Carnegie Stairs At Bryan Public Library Being Repaired

STAIRS BEING REPAIRED … The original Carnegie Stairs at the Bryan Public Library are currently being repaired. The stairs have been closed off from use since the 1970's, because of the needed repairs. The stairs could be ready for use by the end of May. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

In the late 1800's and the early 1900's, Andrew Carnegie gave funds strictly for the building of 1,689 public libraries throughout the United States.

Each of those libraries built by Carnegie consisted of stairs at the front of the building. Today, 750 Carnegie buildings are used as libraries, including the Bryan Public Library.