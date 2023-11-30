Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash On State Route 114 In Paulding County

(PRESS RELEASE) Haviland– On November 30, 2023, at approximately 9:27 A.M., troopers responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of State Route 114 and County Road 87 in Blue Creek Township, Paulding County.

A 1991 Ford F-150 operated by Hayden Matthew Smith, age 16, of Rossburg, Ohio was traveling southbound on County Road 87 and failed to stop for the posted stop sign at the intersection of State Route 114.

His vehicle traveled into the intersection striking the trailer of a westbound 2017 Volvo semi operated by Gary G. Ballenger, age 54 of Oakwood, Ohio.

Mr. Smith was transported from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by the Allen County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office. Mr. Ballenger was not injured in the traffic crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Fire & EMS, Gideon’s Towing & Recovery, John’s Towing & Repair, and the Ohio Department of Transportation. This crash remains under investigation.