OSU Extension Office Offering Food Preservation Workshop

Wauseon, Ohio — Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by learning more about home-preserving fruits and vegetables.

Come learn how to preserve vegetables in a pressure canner, by attending the “Food Preservation Workshop” presented by Ohio State University Extension.

The workshop is $20.00 and limited to 12 people per class with two class times from 1:00 to 4:00 pm and 5:30 to 8:30 pm on Tuesday, August 22, at the Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 County Road D, Pettisville, Ohio.

This hands-on workshop focuses on the basics of pressure canning vegetables and is appropriate for people with all levels of experience, said Melissa J. Rupp, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences.

“We emphasize the science behind preservation,” Rupp said.

“We want everyone who cans or freezes fresh fruits and vegetables to understand why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.”

The classes will address: Basic food safety principles’ Different types of pressure canners; How to use a pressure canner; Steps for properly canning green beans; Accessing resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, OSU Extension, and other research-based food preservation information.

Register online today by visiting go.osu.edu/2023fpclass or call the Fulton County OSU Extension Office at 419-337-9210.

Also, do you need your pressure canner gauge checked before you use it? “All pressure canner gauges except weighted gauges should be tested for accuracy each year,” Rupp said.

Gauge testing is available for $5 at the Fulton County OSU Extension office, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon.

Call the office to make an appointment or gauges can be dropped off and picked up later.

Questions to Melissa J. Rupp at rupp.26@osu.edu or by calling the office at 419-337-9210