Troy Johnson (1966 – 2023)

(1984 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

Veteran

Troy Lee Johnson, age 57, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 7, 2023 at his home. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 28, 1966 to the late Denford Johnson and Elizabeth (Guest) Hartson who survives.

Troy graduated as Valedictorian from Evergreen High School in 1984. He then entered the U.S Marines, where he served from 1984 – 1990.

Troy’s enjoyment of flowers led him to work many years in the greenhouse industry with local suppliers and even owning his own greenhouse for a short time.

He was a gifted craftsman, creating personalized stamped jewelry and dried floral arrangements. When not enjoying his hobbies, Troy could always be found supporting his beloved Detroit Lions.

Troy genuinely loved people, he loved the support he received from them, the caring words and the close relationships.

Most recently he served as a crane operator in shipping and receiving with Fulton County Processing. On August 1, 1992, he married Bonnie Curry and together shared 31 years.

Holding dear the memories left behind is his wife, Bonnie; mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Hartson; sons, Mason Johnson, Dustin Johnson and Eric (Lia) Wilkinson; daughter, Samantha (Jason) Hoffman; brothers, Eric (Stephanie) Johnson and Denny (Missy) Johnson; sister, Ginger (Dennis) Schwyn; step-mother, Joan Johnson; grandchildren, Hatcher, Gavin, Shepard and Molly; very special sister-in-law, Kathy Curry and many other loving relatives.

Troy was preceded in death by his son, Dylan M. Johnson on October 24, 2021; father, Denford “Denny” Johnson on December 31, 2010; and brother, Bert “JR” Hartson on June 25, 2016.

Family and friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM; where a memorial service celebrating Troy’s life will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family; for an organization supporting mental health to be determined at a later time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.