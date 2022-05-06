OSU Extension Office To Offer Food Preservation Workshop

Facebook

Wauseon, Ohio — Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by learning more about home-preserving fruits and vegetables.

Now they can, by attending the “Food Preservation Workshop” presented by Ohio State University Extension.

The workshop is $15.00 and limited to 8 people from 1:00 to 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 26, at the Robert Fulton Agricultural Center, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon Ohio.

This hands on workshop focuses on the basics of home canning and preservation and is appropriate for people with all levels of experience, said Melissa J. Rupp, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences.

“We emphasize the science behind preservation,” Rupp said. “We want everyone who cans or freezes fresh fruits and vegetables to understand why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.”

The classes will address: Basic food safety principles; How to use a water bath canner and a pressure canner; Canning tomatoes, pickling, and making jams and jellies; Freezing fruits and vegetables; Accessing resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, OSU Extension, and other research-based food preservation information.

Pressure Gauge Testing

Need your pressure canner gauge checked before you use it? “All pressure canner gauges except weighted gauges should be tested for accuracy each year,” Rupp said.

Gauge testing is available for $5 on May 9, 2022 10-11:30 AM and May 16, 2022 1-3:00 PM at the Fulton County OSU Extension office, 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon.

Call the office to make an appointment or gauges can be dropped off and picked up later. Questions to Melissa J. Rupp at rupp.26@osu.edu or by calling the office at 419-337-9210